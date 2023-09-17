Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull’s streaks end

SINGAPORE (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.

Red Bull had dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore.

Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15, including one at the end of last year. Both are all-time Formula One records.

Sainz started on pole position and held on with badly worn tires over tense final laps for his second career win in F1 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. George Russell crashed the other Mercedes on the final lap from third position to promote Hamilton to the podium.

