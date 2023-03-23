AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    March 23, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc18.53+.14
    Altria43.60.61
    AmerenCp82.36+.55
    AmExpress164.29+1.54
    ArchDanM77.18+.21
    AutoZone2339.24—10.07
    BPPLC36.90+.08
    Boeing198.91+2.75
    BristMySq67.17.07
    Brunswick78.73+.22
    CampbSoup53.76+.17
    Chevron156.71+.64
    Citigroup44.25+.54
    CocaCola60.33+.28
    ConAgraBr36.56+.24
    ConocoPhil97.71.66
    Corning32.100+.23
    CurtissWright168.71+.37
    DTEEnergy104.29+.31
    DeereCo397.85+2.88
    DillardsInc306.21.64
    Disney96.89+1.99
    DuPont68.93+.73
    EmersonElec84.18+.78
    Entergy101.16+.73
    ExxonMobil105.04+.45
    FMCCorp117.82.24
    FirstEnergy38.35.01
    FootLocker38.87.21
    FordMot11.65+.17
    GenDynam221.30+2.07
    GenlElec92.09+2.50
    GenMill83.13+3.26
    HPInc28.11+.26
    Halliburton30.17.29
    Hershey245.04+2.30
    HomeDepot284.18+1.57
    IBM124.46+.41
    IntlPaper34.56+.16
    JohnsonJn151.45+.40
    KrogerCo48.85+.81
    LindsayCorp146.50+1.34
    LockheedM468.19.71
    LowesCos191.100+.43
    MarathonOil22.37+.09
    McDonalds271.34+3.47
    NCRCorp21.99+.22
    Nucor151.52+3.97
    OGEEnergy35.14
    OccidentPet58.91+.23
    ONEOK60.08.14
    PG&amp;ECorp15.55+.01
    Pfizer40.43+.42
    ProctGamb144.91+.92
    RaythnTech96.81+.11
    RexAmRescS29.72.50
    RockwellAuto282.54+4.91
    Schlumbrg46.52.88
    SnapOn235.36+1.70
    Textron67.85+.38
    3MCo102.35+.81
    Timken78.04+.73
    TraneTech184.74+3.09
    UnionPacif186.21+.49
    USSteel25.70+.50
    VerizonComm37.54+.23
    ViadCorp19.83.12
    WalMart141.42+1.90
    WellsFargo37.25+.05
    WilliamsCos28.74+.10
    Winnebago56.81.46
    YumBrands128.67+1.03
