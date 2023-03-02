AP NEWS
    Stagwell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 2, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

    The marketing communications company posted revenue of $708.2 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $27.3 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

    Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share.

