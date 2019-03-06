Cubs 4, Royals 1
|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Flres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hnnmann cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Da.Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Court 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Addci 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O’Hearn ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|F.Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strling dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dscalso 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bnfacio lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Field lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gmbrone lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrzilli rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Burks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Rice dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|Chicago
|010
|101
|01x—4
E_Owings (2), Caratini (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Owings (2), Adames (2), Descalso (1). HR_Caratini (1). SB_Owings (1). CS_Bote (1), Hoerner (1).
Other news
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ynoa L, 1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Staumont
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Storen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Quintana
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Strop H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zagurski W, 2-0 BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chatwood S, 1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Ynoa (Descalso).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Brian Knight.