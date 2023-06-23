Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|33
|30
|.524
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Salem (Boston)
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|28
|37
|.431
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|35
|30
|.538
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|35
|30
|.538
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Fayetteville
|30
|36
|.455
|9½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|27
|39
|.409
|12½
___
|Thursday's Games
Columbia 3, Fredericksburg 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Fredericksburg 5, Columbia 1, 2nd game
Lynchburg at Carolina, canc.
Kannapolis 5, Myrtle Beach 4, 6 innings
Down East at Salem, canc.
Augusta 5, Delmarva 4
Charleston 3, Fayetteville 1
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lynchburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Down East at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.