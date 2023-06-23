AP NEWS
    Single-A Carolina League Glance

    June 23, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Down East (Texas)3724.607
    Carolina (Milwaukee)3330.5245
    Lynchburg (Cleveland)3134.4778
    Fredericksburg (Washington)3033.4768
    Salem (Boston)3033.4768
    Delmarva (Baltimore)2837.43111

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3926.600
    Columbia (Kansas City)3530.5384
    Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3530.5384
    Augusta (Atlanta)3134.4778
    Fayetteville3036.455
    Charleston (Tampa Bay)2739.40912½

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    Columbia 3, Fredericksburg 2, 8 innings, 1st game

    Fredericksburg 5, Columbia 1, 2nd game

    Lynchburg at Carolina, canc.

    Kannapolis 5, Myrtle Beach 4, 6 innings

    Down East at Salem, canc.

    Augusta 5, Delmarva 4

    Charleston 3, Fayetteville 1

    Friday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

