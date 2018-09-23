Colts-Eagles Stats
|Indianapolis
|7
|0
|6
|3—16
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|3
|7—20
Phi_Goedert 13 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:10.
Ind_Grant 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :24.
Phi_FG Elliott 33, 3:05.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 35, 9:41.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 8:23.
Phi_FG Elliott 24, 2:50.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 28, 14:20.
Phi_Smallwood 4 run (Elliott kick), 3:02.
A_69,696.
___
|Ind
|Phi
|First downs
|14
|26
|Total Net Yards
|209
|379
|Rushes-yards
|13-68
|35-152
|Passing
|141
|227
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|4-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-11
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-41-0
|25-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-23
|5-28
|Punts
|5-44.4
|3-42.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-77
|10-110
|Time of Possession
|19:40
|40:20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Luck 1-33, Wilkins 6-19, Hines 5-18, M.Johnson 1-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-56, Clement 16-56, J.Adams 6-30, Wentz 3-10.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 25-40-0-164, Brissett 0-1-0-0. Philadelphia, Wentz 25-37-1-255.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 5-50, Ebron 5-33, Hines 5-25, Grant 3-35, Rogers 2-14, Wilkins 2-1, Swoope 1-7, Pascal 1-3, Kelly 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Goedert 7-73, Ertz 5-73, Agholor 4-24, Smallwood 3-35, Clement 3-19, Matthews 2-21, Perkins 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 55.