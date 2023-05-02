May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.11
|—
|.39
|Altria
|46.68
|—1.11
|AmerenCp
|88.87
|—
|.77
|AmExpress
|152.53
|—6.79
|ArchDanM
|75.26
|—2.55
|AutoZone
|2673.92
|—5.62
|BPPLC
|36.31
|—3.70
|Boeing
|202.09
|—1.78
|BristMySq
|67.67
|—
|.74
|Brunswick
|84.99
|—1.05
|CampbSoup
|54.33
|—
|.30
|Chevron
|158.93
|—8.31
|Citigroup
|45.79
|—1.46
|CocaCola
|63.66
|—
|.64
|ConAgraBr
|38.06
|—
|.17
|ConocoPhil
|97.63
|—4.90
|Corning
|32.34
|—
|.78
|CurtissWright
|168.99
|—2.72
|DTEEnergy
|111.73
|—1.24
|DeereCo
|377.63
|—4.49
|DillardsInc
|290.44
|—3.45
|Disney
|100.30
|—1.91
|DuPont
|63.77
|—5.61
|EmersonElec
|81.61
|—1.74
|Entergy
|106.44
|—
|.97
|ExxonMobil
|109.51
|—5.16
|FMCCorp
|114.52
|—9.24
|FirstEnergy
|38.47
|—
|.55
|FootLocker
|40.34
|—1.75
|FordMot
|11.77
|—
|.29
|GenDynam
|213.81
|—4.33
|GenlElec
|101.13
|—
|.05
|GenMill
|88.67
|—
|.71
|HPInc
|29.77
|—
|.20
|Halliburton
|29.93
|—2.62
|Hershey
|273.54
|—2.82
|HomeDepot
|291.98
|—5.72
|IBM
|124.04
|—2.05
|IntlPaper
|32.06
|—1.18
|JohnsonJn
|164.49
|+.89
|KrogerCo
|48.99
|—
|.30
|LindsayCorp
|120.92
|—
|.70
|LockheedM
|458.02—11.41
|LowesCos
|204.18
|—4.05
|MarathonOil
|22.32
|—1.73
|McDonalds
|297.11
|—
|.48
|NCRCorp
|21.07
|—
|.91
|Nucor
|144.75
|—3.26
|OGEEnergy
|36.74
|—
|.69
|OccidentPet
|59.50
|—1.67
|ONEOK
|62.09
|—3.30
|PG&ECorp
|17.23
|+.03
|Pfizer
|38.75
|—
|.47
|ProctGamb
|156.40
|—
|.17
|RaythnTech
|98.93
|—1.40
|RexAmRescS
|27.86
|—
|.80
|RockwellAuto
|277.26
|—5.39
|Schlumbrg
|46.07
|—3.08
|SnapOn
|261.41
|—1.05
|Textron
|66.66
|—
|.40
|3MCo
|103.76
|—2.09
|Timken
|76.19
|—1.24
|TraneTech
|187.74
|+.04
|UnionPacif
|195.06
|—3.57
|USSteel
|22.04
|—
|.86
|VerizonComm
|37.83
|—
|.88
|ViadCorp
|18.37
|—1.22
|WalMart
|149.90
|—1.69
|WellsFargo
|38.49
|—1.90
|WilliamsCos
|29.05
|—1.32
|Winnebago
|58.11
|—1.23
|YumBrands
|141.86
|—
|.38