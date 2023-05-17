May 17, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|505.0
|506.5
|501.5
|503.0
|—2.5
|Sep
|525.5
|526.5
|524.0
|526.5
|—2.0
|Nov
|538.0
|538.0
|538.0
|538.0
|—2.5
|Est. sales 185.
|Tue.'s sales 657
|Tue.'s open int 5,821
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.800
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.562
|94.562
|94.505
|94.527
|—
|30
|Est. sales 26,673.
|Tue.'s sales 14,810
|Tue.'s open int 550,147