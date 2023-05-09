AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 9, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc16.96.16
    Altria46.57.04
    AmerenCp88.92.22
    AmExpress152.69.35
    ArchDanM75.01.39
    AutoZone2728.27+18.73
    BPPLC36.90.13
    Boeing198.100+1.74
    BristMySq68.07.35
    Brunswick80.86—1.82
    CampbSoup54.67+.21
    Chevron159.01.57
    Citigroup46.25.12
    CocaCola63.51.41
    ConAgraBr37.87+.13
    ConocoPhil101.01+.11
    Corning31.07.41
    CurtissWright162.70+.32
    DTEEnergy113.16+.16
    DeereCo381.67+1.42
    DillardsInc283.55—7.14
    Disney102.61.36
    DuPont64.02.75
    EmersonElec83.45.36
    Entergy106.81.11
    ExxonMobil108.99.12
    FMCCorp110.38—1.59
    FirstEnergy38.88.21
    FootLocker39.34.53
    FordMot11.84.19
    GenDynam210.95+.24
    GenlElec101.69+.77
    GenMill90.12+.25
    HPInc30.23+.04
    Halliburton29.85.10
    Hershey274.79+.02
    HomeDepot288.34+.41
    IBM121.30.44
    IntlPaper32.31.08
    JohnsonJn161.33.98
    KrogerCo49.04.12
    LindsayCorp119.39—1.31
    LockheedM451.49+.53
    LowesCos205.24+1.19
    MarathonOil22.67.16
    McDonalds297.09+.40
    NCRCorp22.14.50
    Nucor141.26.36
    OGEEnergy37.47.08
    OccidentPet59.07+.11
    ONEOK63.60+.08
    PG&amp;ECorp17.32.10
    Pfizer38.51.17
    ProctGamb154.01—1.29
    RaythnTech96.51+.97
    RexAmRescS28.44+.06
    RockwellAuto278.38—2.72
    Schlumbrg47.02+.41
    SnapOn257.97—1.90
    Textron65.43.28
    3MCo100.65—1.69
    Timken75.31.71
    TraneTech176.74.01
    UnionPacif199.81.13
    USSteel21.74+.15
    VerizonComm37.51.32
    ViadCorp22.34+.82
    WalMart152.40.32
    WellsFargo38.20.19
    WilliamsCos29.38.18
    Winnebago58.49.84
    YumBrands137.38+.85
