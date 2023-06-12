BC-Merc Table,1st Add

AP NEWS
June 12, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul507.0514.5498.0510.0
Sep518.0527.0514.0523.0+1.0
Nov526.5541.0526.5540.0+3.0
Est. sales 842. Fri.'s sales 868
Fri.'s open int 7,415
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Fri.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.44794.45094.41094.42027
Est. sales 10,117. Fri.'s sales 5,183
Fri.'s open int 522,310
