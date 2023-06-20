June 20, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|82973
|4.73
|4.49
|4.52—.19
|AMCEntpf
|51364
|1.75
|1.70
|1.74—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|142343
|16.08
|15.80
|15.92—.15
|Alibaba
|143331
|90.20
|87.35
|87.66—4.44
|Altria 3.76f
|27499
|44.08
|43.68
|43.71—.36
|Ambev .05e
|46807
|3.13
|3.10
|3.11+.02
|ArkInnova .78e
|57837
|44.71
|43.41
|43.55—.76
|Avantor
|29980
|19.57
|18.78
|19.46—.50
|BcoBrad .04a
|82630
|3.61
|3.57
|3.59+.08
|BkofAm .88
|163500
|29.04
|28.58
|28.77—.43
|Barclay .15e
|41179
|7.97
|7.88
|7.92—.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|88855
|16.37
|15.96
|16.18—.53
|Boeing
|39775
|219.29
|212.25
|212.65—7.34
|BrMySq 2.28
|29365
|66.14
|65.25
|66.13—.04
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|34730
|68.68
|67.65
|68.49+.77
|CanoHl
|77700
|1.50
|1.33
|1.35+.10
|Carnival
|206882
|16.06
|15.70
|15.82+.02
|CarvanaA
|149884
|26.86
|23.23
|23.46—1.86
|ChrgePt
|82185
|8.80
|8.15
|8.17—.71
|Chevron 6.04f
|36745
|156.57
|152.24
|152.70—4.56
|Citigroup 2.04
|50911
|47.91
|47.08
|47.56—.63
|CocaCola 1.84f
|60254
|61.96
|61.44
|61.56—.11
|Coeur
|28982
|3.06
|2.94
|2.94—.17
|Coherent
|59796
|60.46
|54.81
|54.93+.06
|Coupang
|29717
|17.28
|16.71
|17.24—.04
|DeltaAir
|43671
|42.60
|42.13
|42.45—.35
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|30973
|27.49
|27.31
|27.32—.59
|DevonE .80f
|44807
|49.42
|47.39
|47.66—2.14
|DxSCBer
|59353
|27.99
|27.27
|27.66+.63
|DirSPBr
|109514
|14.89
|14.58
|14.79+.35
|DxSOXBr
|320929
|10.59
|9.95
|10.47+.37
|DxGlMBr
|42297
|7.09
|6.80
|7.07+.50
|DxDGlBr
|30055
|12.16
|11.66
|12.07+.80
|DxBiotBll
|109074
|6.91
|6.69
|6.78—.17
|DxSOXBl
|264869
|25.55
|23.98
|24.24—1.00
|Dir30TrBul
|128989
|8.08
|7.94
|8.02+.17
|DrxSCBull .41e
|61685
|34.71
|33.78
|34.21—.77
|DrxSPBull
|32538
|87.65
|85.77
|86.42—2.04
|Disney
|60048
|90.78
|89.76
|89.98—1.34
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|29603
|12.83
|12.72
|12.79—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|56811
|104.77
|102.12
|102.51—2.62
|Farfetch
|35881
|5.92
|5.58
|5.65—.11
|FMajSilvg .01
|32827
|5.52
|5.38
|5.42—.16
|FordM .60a
|239750
|14.42
|14.01
|14.02—.41
|FrptMcM .30
|48379
|39.66
|38.58
|39.15—.75
|fuboTV
|62199
|2.10
|1.95
|1.99—.11
|Gap .60f
|32501
|9.50
|9.02
|9.03—.55
|GenMotors .36
|61913
|37.84
|36.92
|37.04—.93
|Gerdau .50r
|30906
|5.40
|5.29
|5.32—.04
|GinkgoBi
|64452
|1.94
|1.83
|1.86—.04
|HPInc 1.05
|28583
|30.88
|30.10
|30.20—.80
|Hallibrtn .64
|28281
|32.28
|31.26
|31.37—1.21
|HeclaM .01e
|31804
|5.21
|5.04
|5.12—.18
|HPEnt .48
|55354
|17.47
|17.04
|17.12—.46
|iShBrazil .67e
|87716
|32.76
|32.37
|32.53+.21
|iShSilver
|149589
|21.45
|21.17
|21.22—.96
|iShChinaLC .87e
|184288
|28.17
|27.65
|27.66—1.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|172473
|40.35
|39.98
|39.100—.89
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|115151
|108.20
|107.85
|107.98+.29
|iShCorUSTr .33
|33854
|23.05
|22.99
|23.03+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|81063
|103.66
|103.11
|103.45+.85
|iSEafe 1.66e
|72181
|72.72
|72.27
|72.32—1.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|174621
|74.89
|74.74
|74.83—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|157704
|184.85
|183.76
|184.55—1.39
|Infosys .27
|38702
|15.84
|15.57
|15.64—.19
|Invitae
|43758
|1.26
|1.16
|1.18—.06
|IronNet
|59105
|.23
|.20
|.20—.01
|iShJapan
|44344
|62.50
|62.12
|62.20—.91
|iShCorEM .95e
|55435
|50.11
|49.70
|49.74—.97
|ItauUnH
|97482
|5.95
|5.87
|5.90
|Keycorp .82f
|48876
|9.90
|9.68
|9.75—.19
|KindMorg 1.11f
|50373
|17.02
|16.64
|16.69—.36
|Kinrossg .12
|46477
|4.82
|4.66
|4.67—.22
|KosmosEn .18
|28717
|6.14
|5.95
|5.98—.24
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|128692
|28.71
|27.91
|27.94—1.58
|LloydBkg .14e
|35820
|2.27
|2.25
|2.25—.02
|LumenTch
|66476
|2.25
|2.16
|2.18—.08
|Macys .66f
|33926
|15.96
|15.55
|15.57—.28
|MarathnO .40f
|39287
|23.30
|22.54
|22.63—.88
|MedProp 1.16
|31740
|9.16
|9.00
|9.08—.11
|NYCmtyB .68
|27671
|10.78
|10.63
|10.68+.03
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|31266
|43.21
|42.58
|43.01—.82
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|29626
|76.17
|74.90
|75.13—.46
|NikeB
|1.36
|44168
|112.82
|109.65
|110.15—3.44
|NokiaCp .19e
|57185
|4.23
|4.18
|4.20—.09
|NorwCruis
|51924
|19.33
|18.94
|19.22+.09
|NuHldg
|87325
|7.74
|7.54
|7.67+.13
|OcciPet .72f
|61969
|58.15
|56.87
|57.00—1.15
|Oracle 1.60
|72070
|125.25
|122.84
|122.91—2.55
|Ovintvg 1.20f
|30195
|37.45
|35.36
|35.61—2.29
|Owlet
|113619
|.33
|.26
|.28+.03
|PG&ECp
|61754
|17.44
|16.90
|17.06—.35
|Palantir
|535412
|16.89
|15.58
|15.67—.63
|PermResn
|33656
|10.40
|9.79
|9.88—.63
|PetrbrsA
|45029
|12.74
|12.50
|12.69+.32
|Petrobras 2.87e
|88825
|14.22
|13.93
|14.13+.23
|Pfizer 1.60f
|77186
|39.87
|39.39
|39.58—.48
|43797
|25.49
|24.76
|25.08—.29
|PrVixST
|46942
|5.61
|5.48
|5.56+.10
|PrUlSP500
|30171
|46.16
|45.17
|45.52—1.10
|ProShtQQQ
|143417
|10.86
|10.72
|10.83+.08
|ProShSP
|78727
|14.28
|14.17
|14.25+.12
|QuotientTc
|57907
|3.96
|3.85
|3.91+.56
|Roblox
|41392
|42.34
|40.52
|40.70—1.10
|SpdrGold
|41535
|180.09
|179.22
|179.72—1.91
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|291135
|436.42
|435.03
|436.10—3.36
|SpdrBiot .44e
|35814
|87.56
|86.38
|86.94—.74
|SpdrShTTr .27
|28402
|28.88
|28.85
|28.87+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|72061
|42.60
|41.86
|41.99—1.08
|Salesforce
|36161
|213.17
|208.61
|212.49+.73
|Schlmbrg 1f
|33903
|47.08
|46.47
|46.73—1.06
|Schwab 1f
|32772
|54.07
|53.41
|53.76—.64
|SentinOne
|31557
|16.25
|15.28
|15.32—.77
|Shopifys
|72223
|66.57
|63.44
|63.57—1.14
|Skillz
|34645
|.69
|.62
|.62—.08
|SnapIncA
|101477
|10.76
|10.38
|10.53—.15
|SwstAirl .72
|x29330
|34.37
|33.86
|34.34+.27
|SwstnEngy
|73747
|5.57
|5.38
|5.42—.14
|Square
|28196
|67.52
|65.35
|65.77—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|36771
|131.37
|130.39
|131.28—.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37582
|74.28
|73.76
|73.82—.86
|SPEngy 2.04e
|101766
|79.71
|77.77
|78.01—2.86
|SPDRFncl .46e
|121563
|33.26
|32.98
|33.16—.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|42217
|104.66
|103.84
|104.18—1.27
|SPTech .78e
|32619
|171.35
|170.74
|170.96—2.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|56098
|66.71
|65.93
|66.65—.66
|Stellantis
|34065
|16.90
|16.72
|16.77—.58
|StemInc
|31302
|5.95
|5.66
|5.80—.16
|TALEduc
|43841
|6.37
|5.80
|5.84—.69
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|45025
|104.88
|103.07
|103.97—.60
|Target 4.40f
|27620
|133.29
|131.42
|132.06—1.75
|TevaPhrm
|62943
|7.55
|7.45
|7.55+.01
|Transocn
|90482
|6.19
|5.98
|6.05—.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|37500
|31.85
|30.97
|31.27—.63
|2xLongs
|29296
|5.69
|5.43
|5.60+.19
|UberTch
|75699
|43.47
|42.26
|42.34—1.18
|UiPath
|55688
|18.10
|17.05
|17.20—.91
|USBancrp 1.92
|56575
|33.38
|32.67
|33.33—.13
|USNGas
|116119
|7.26
|6.93
|7.03—.17
|UntySftw
|143909
|43.79
|39.41
|39.43—3.14
|VFCorp 1.20m
|38635
|19.99
|19.38
|19.64+.13
|ValeSA 3.08e
|122753
|14.24
|14.01
|14.07—.38
|VanEGold .06e
|124831
|30.86
|30.15
|30.27—1.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|44986
|41.24
|40.91
|40.93—1.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|31276
|46.32
|46.02
|46.06—1.13
|VerizonCm 2.61
|60457
|36.17
|35.90
|36.07—.39
|VirgnGal
|547014
|5.79
|4.83
|5.78+1.05
|WeWork
|119021
|.25
|.22
|.23—.02
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|46969
|42.14
|41.34
|41.75—.44
|Xpeng
|88211
|10.91
|10.60
|10.87—.51
|—————————