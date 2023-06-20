BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
June 20, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt829734.734.494.52—.19
AMCEntpf513641.751.701.74—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1114234316.0815.8015.92—.15
Alibaba14333190.2087.3587.66—4.44
Altria 3.76f2749944.0843.6843.71—.36
Ambev .05e468073.133.103.11+.02
ArkInnova .78e5783744.7143.4143.55—.76
Avantor2998019.5718.7819.46—.50
BcoBrad .04a826303.613.573.59+.08
BkofAm .8816350029.0428.5828.77—.43
Barclay .15e411797.977.887.92—.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
8885516.3715.9616.18—.53
Boeing39775219.29212.25212.65—7.34
BrMySq 2.282936566.1465.2566.13—.04
CVSHealth 2.42f
3473068.6867.6568.49+.77
CanoHl777001.501.331.35+.10
Carnival20688216.0615.7015.82+.02
CarvanaA14988426.8623.2323.46—1.86
ChrgePt821858.808.158.17—.71
Chevron 6.04f
36745156.57152.24152.70—4.56
Citigroup 2.045091147.9147.0847.56—.63
CocaCola 1.84f6025461.9661.4461.56—.11
Coeur289823.062.942.94—.17
Coherent5979660.4654.8154.93+.06
Coupang2971717.2816.7117.24—.04
DeltaAir4367142.6042.1342.45—.35
DBXHvChiA .29e
3097327.4927.3127.32—.59
DevonE .80f4480749.4247.3947.66—2.14
DxSCBer5935327.9927.2727.66+.63
DirSPBr10951414.8914.5814.79+.35
DxSOXBr32092910.599.9510.47+.37
DxGlMBr422977.096.807.07+.50
DxDGlBr3005512.1611.6612.07+.80
DxBiotBll1090746.916.696.78—.17
DxSOXBl26486925.5523.9824.24—1.00
Dir30TrBul1289898.087.948.02+.17
DrxSCBull .41e
6168534.7133.7834.21—.77
DrxSPBull3253887.6585.7786.42—2.04
Disney6004890.7889.7689.98—1.34
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f2960312.8312.7212.79—.03
ExxonMbl 3.64
56811104.77102.12102.51—2.62
Farfetch358815.925.585.65—.11
FMajSilvg .01328275.525.385.42—.16
FordM .60a23975014.4214.0114.02—.41
FrptMcM .304837939.6638.5839.15—.75
fuboTV621992.101.951.99—.11
Gap .60f325019.509.029.03—.55
GenMotors .366191337.8436.9237.04—.93
Gerdau .50r309065.405.295.32—.04
GinkgoBi644521.941.831.86—.04
HPInc 1.052858330.8830.1030.20—.80
Hallibrtn .642828132.2831.2631.37—1.21
HeclaM .01e318045.215.045.12—.18
HPEnt .485535417.4717.0417.12—.46
iShBrazil .67e8771632.7632.3732.53+.21
iShSilver14958921.4521.1721.22—.96
iShChinaLC .87e
18428828.1727.6527.66—1.25
iShEMkts .59e17247340.3539.9839.100—.89
iShiBoxIG 3.87
115151108.20107.85107.98+.29
iShCorUSTr .333385423.0522.9923.03+.07
iSh20yrT 3.05
81063103.66103.11103.45+.85
iSEafe 1.66e7218172.7272.2772.32—1.08
iShiBxHYB 5.09
17462174.8974.7474.83—.10
iShR2K 1.77e
157704184.85183.76184.55—1.39
Infosys .273870215.8415.5715.64—.19
Invitae437581.261.161.18—.06
IronNet59105.23.20.20—.01
iShJapan4434462.5062.1262.20—.91
iShCorEM .95e5543550.1149.7049.74—.97
ItauUnH974825.955.875.90
Keycorp .82f488769.909.689.75—.19
KindMorg 1.11f5037317.0216.6416.69—.36
Kinrossg .12464774.824.664.67—.22
KosmosEn .18287176.145.955.98—.24
KrSChIn 2.58e
12869228.7127.9127.94—1.58
LloydBkg .14e358202.272.252.25—.02
LumenTch664762.252.162.18—.08
Macys .66f3392615.9615.5515.57—.28
MarathnO .40f3928723.3022.5422.63—.88
MedProp 1.16317409.169.009.08—.11
NYCmtyB .682767110.7810.6310.68+.03
NewmntCp 1.60m
3126643.2142.5843.01—.82
NextEraEn 1.87f
2962676.1774.9075.13—.46
NikeB 1.3644168112.82109.65110.15—3.44
NokiaCp .19e571854.234.184.20—.09
NorwCruis5192419.3318.9419.22+.09
NuHldg873257.747.547.67+.13
OcciPet .72f6196958.1556.8757.00—1.15
Oracle 1.6072070125.25122.84122.91—2.55
Ovintvg 1.20f
3019537.4535.3635.61—2.29
Owlet113619.33.26.28+.03
PG&amp;ECp6175417.4416.9017.06—.35
Palantir53541216.8915.5815.67—.63
PermResn3365610.409.799.88—.63
PetrbrsA4502912.7412.5012.69+.32
Petrobras 2.87e8882514.2213.9314.13+.23
Pfizer 1.60f7718639.8739.3939.58—.48
Pinterest4379725.4924.7625.08—.29
PrVixST469425.615.485.56+.10
PrUlSP5003017146.1645.1745.52—1.10
ProShtQQQ14341710.8610.7210.83+.08
ProShSP7872714.2814.1714.25+.12
QuotientTc579073.963.853.91+.56
Roblox4139242.3440.5240.70—1.10
SpdrGold41535180.09179.22179.72—1.91
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
291135436.42435.03436.10—3.36
SpdrBiot .44e3581487.5686.3886.94—.74
SpdrShTTr .272840228.8828.8528.87+.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
7206142.6041.8641.99—1.08
Salesforce36161213.17208.61212.49+.73
Schlmbrg 1f3390347.0846.4746.73—1.06
Schwab 1f3277254.0753.4153.76—.64
SentinOne3155716.2515.2815.32—.77
Shopifys7222366.5763.4463.57—1.14
Skillz34645.69.62.62—.08
SnapIncA10147710.7610.3810.53—.15
SwstAirl .72x2933034.3733.8634.34+.27
SwstnEngy737475.575.385.42—.14
Square2819667.5265.3565.77—.74
SPHlthC 1.01e
36771131.37130.39131.28—.93
SPCnSt 1.28e3758274.2873.7673.82—.86
SPEngy 2.04e10176679.7177.7778.01—2.86
SPDRFncl .46e
12156333.2632.9833.16—.42
SPInds 1.12e
42217104.66103.84104.18—1.27
SPTech .78e
32619171.35170.74170.96—2.23
SPUtil 1.55e5609866.7165.9366.65—.66
Stellantis3406516.9016.7216.77—.58
StemInc313025.955.665.80—.16
TALEduc438416.375.805.84—.69
TaiwSemi 1.56e
45025104.88103.07103.97—.60
Target 4.40f27620133.29131.42132.06—1.75
TevaPhrm629437.557.457.55+.01
Transocn904826.195.986.05—.18
TruistFn 2.083750031.8530.9731.27—.63
2xLongs292965.695.435.60+.19
UberTch7569943.4742.2642.34—1.18
UiPath5568818.1017.0517.20—.91
USBancrp 1.925657533.3832.6733.33—.13
USNGas1161197.266.937.03—.17
UntySftw14390943.7939.4139.43—3.14
VFCorp 1.20m3863519.9919.3819.64+.13
ValeSA 3.08e12275314.2414.0114.07—.38
VanEGold .06e
12483130.8630.1530.27—1.12
VangEmg 1.10e4498641.2440.9140.93—1.01
VangFTSE 1.10e
3127646.3246.0246.06—1.13
VerizonCm 2.616045736.1735.9036.07—.39
VirgnGal5470145.794.835.78+1.05
WeWork119021.25.22.23—.02
WellsFargo 1.20f
4696942.1441.3441.75—.44
Xpeng8821110.9110.6010.87—.51
—————————
