March 22, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.61
|+.07
|Altria
|46.13
|—
|.07
|AmerenCp
|83.11
|—
|.64
|AmExpress
|164.03
|—
|.53
|ArchDanM
|78.28
|+.59
|AutoZone
|2381.04—13.92
|BPPLC
|36.96
|—
|.06
|Boeing
|200.32
|—4.38
|BristMySq
|67.67
|+.16
|Brunswick
|80.72
|+.31
|CampbSoup
|54.31
|+.23
|Chevron
|157.89
|—1.42
|Citigroup
|44.55
|—
|.52
|CocaCola
|60.68
|+.36
|ConAgraBr
|37.00
|+.58
|ConocoPhil
|99.53
|—
|.19
|Corning
|33.48
|—
|.20
|CurtissWright
|171.66
|+.08
|DTEEnergy
|105.76
|—
|.53
|DeereCo
|401.02
|—1.57
|DillardsInc
|317.86—3.100
|Disney
|96.07
|—
|.47
|DuPont
|69.32
|—
|.35
|EmersonElec
|83.84
|—
|.15
|Entergy
|102.14
|—1.02
|ExxonMobil
|106.46
|—
|.58
|FMCCorp
|119.67
|—1.87
|FirstEnergy
|38.87
|—
|.52
|FootLocker
|40.38
|—2.31
|FordMot
|11.78
|+.06
|GenDynam
|222.21
|—
|.16
|GenlElec
|92.15
|—
|.03
|GenMill
|81.23
|+.48
|HPInc
|28.41
|—
|.21
|Halliburton
|31.12
|—
|.82
|Hershey
|244.85
|+1.66
|HomeDepot
|288.45
|—
|.98
|IBM
|126.35
|—
|.22
|IntlPaper
|34.92
|—
|.32
|JohnsonJn
|152.76
|—1.13
|KrogerCo
|48.49
|+.73
|LindsayCorp
|146.34
|—
|.43
|LockheedM
|473.44
|—1.32
|LowesCos
|196.40
|—
|.39
|MarathonOil
|22.74
|—
|.23
|McDonalds
|270.73
|+.52
|NCRCorp
|22.29
|—
|.06
|Nucor
|150.16
|—1.94
|OGEEnergy
|35.59
|—
|.44
|OccidentPet
|59.47
|—
|.77
|ONEOK
|61.72
|—
|.16
|PG&ECorp
|15.93
|—
|.05
|Pfizer
|40.40
|—
|.27
|ProctGamb
|145.21
|+1.13
|RaythnTech
|98.09
|+.08
|RexAmRescS
|31.30
|RockwellAuto
|283.32
|+.16
|Schlumbrg
|47.78
|—
|.50
|SnapOn
|238.30
|—
|.78
|Textron
|68.69
|—
|.02
|3MCo
|103.54
|—
|.75
|Timken
|79.72
|—
|.33
|TraneTech
|184.62
|+1.58
|UnionPacif
|188.90
|—
|.64
|USSteel
|25.73
|—
|.13
|VerizonComm
|37.81
|+.07
|ViadCorp
|20.16
|—
|.33
|WalMart
|140.63
|+.21
|WellsFargo
|38.01
|—
|.47
|WilliamsCos
|29.18
|Winnebago
|58.55
|+.30
|YumBrands
|128.90
|+.35