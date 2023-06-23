AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 23, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.65+.07
Altria43.70.07
AmerenCp81.58.71
AmExpress168.29+.03
ArchDanM72.95.11
AutoZone2436.67—1.96
BPPLC34.75.49
Boeing204.60—1.01
BristMySq65.28.03
Brunswick81.31.73
CampbSoup45.78.01
Chevron151.13—1.52
Citigroup46.14.49
CocaCola61.69.16
ConAgraBr34.45+.06
ConocoPhil100.39—1.04
Corning33.95.50
CurtissWright174.49—1.31
DTEEnergy111.16—1.78
DeereCo408.70—6.99
DillardsInc328.00+5.85
Disney88.19.30
DuPont67.80.04
EmersonElec86.74.68
Entergy97.89—1.29
ExxonMobil102.03—1.27
FMCCorp106.21—1.70
FirstEnergy38.71.51
FootLocker26.13.35
FordMot14.05.15
GenDynam213.81.64
GenlElec103.86.96
GenMill81.58+.28
HPInc29.69.11
Halliburton30.72.56
Hershey259.75.56
HomeDepot301.56+.38
IBM129.90—1.27
IntlPaper30.55.19
JohnsonJn165.86+.24
KrogerCo46.60+.53
LindsayCorp126.68—3.03
LockheedM461.72—1.72
LowesCos215.58+.76
MarathonOil22.08.17
McDonalds291.49—1.82
NCRCorp24.41.18
Nucor154.03+.70
OGEEnergy35.91.29
OccidentPet56.06.47
ONEOK57.63.56
PG&amp;ECorp17.07.22
Pfizer38.46.27
ProctGamb149.04.91
RaythnTech97.09+.17
RexAmRescS32.69.27
RockwellAuto314.70.28
Schlumbrg46.31.54
SnapOn273.89+.35
Textron65.10.35
3MCo100.15.28
Timken85.12—1.11
TraneTech186.05+1.19
UnionPacif200.30—3.07
USSteel23.53+.11
VerizonComm35.83.02
ViadCorp22.99.88
WalMart155.51.24
WellsFargo40.68.38
WilliamsCos30.37.21
Winnebago61.12+.53
YumBrands136.30.04
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.