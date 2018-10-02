FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
AP-USDA-Midwest Regional Eggs

 
NW—PY018
Des Moines, IA Tue. Oct 02, 2018 USDA Market News
Daily Midwest Regional Eggs
Producer prices are 1 cent higher for Large and Medium. Midwest delivered
prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate. Offerings
are light to instances moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is
moderate. Compared to last week, shell egg inventory in the Midwest region
is 1.5% higher. Breaking stock prices are steady. The undertone is steady.
Demand is light. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are generally
moderate. Schedules full time. Market activity is slow.
PRICES TO RETAILERS, SALES TO VOLUME BUYERS, USDA GRADE A AND GRADE A,
WHITE EGGS IN CARTONS, CENTS PER DOZEN.
PRICES DELIVERED TO WAREHOUSE:
RANGE MOSTLY
EXTRA LARGE 94-103 97-100
LARGE 93-102 95-98
MEDIUM 63-72 65-68
PRICES DELIVERED TO STORE DOOR:
RANGE MOSTLY
EXTRA LARGE 101-109 102-104
LARGE 99-107 100-102
MEDIUM 69-77 70-72
IOWA-MINNESOTA-WISCONSIN EGGS
PRICES PAID TO PRODUCERS, CENTS PER DOZEN.
RANGE MOSTLY
LARGE 77-87 81
MEDIUM 47-51 49
SMALL 14-20
MIDWEST AREA: IA,IL,IN,KY,MI,MN,OH,NE,ND,SD,WI,WV,
western NY, and western PA
Source: USDA Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News
Des Moines, IA 515-284-4460 email: DESM.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW—PY018.txt
Prepared: 02-Oct-18 11:00 AM E JG