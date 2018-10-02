AP-USDA-Midwest Regional Eggs

|NW—PY018
|Des Moines, IA
|Tue. Oct 02, 2018
|USDA Market News
|
|Daily Midwest Regional Eggs
|
|
|Producer prices are 1 cent higher for Large and Medium. Midwest delivered
|prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is moderate. Offerings
|are light to instances moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is
|moderate. Compared to last week, shell egg inventory in the Midwest region
|is 1.5% higher. Breaking stock prices are steady. The undertone is steady.
|Demand is light. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are generally
|moderate. Schedules full time. Market activity is slow.
|
|
|PRICES TO RETAILERS, SALES TO VOLUME BUYERS, USDA GRADE A AND GRADE A,
|WHITE EGGS IN CARTONS, CENTS PER DOZEN.
|
|PRICES DELIVERED TO WAREHOUSE:
|
|RANGE
|MOSTLY
|EXTRA LARGE
|94-103
|97-100
|LARGE
|93-102
|95-98
|MEDIUM
|63-72
|65-68
|
|PRICES DELIVERED TO STORE DOOR:
|
|RANGE
|MOSTLY
|EXTRA LARGE
|101-109
|102-104
|LARGE
|99-107
|100-102
|MEDIUM
|69-77
|70-72
|
|IOWA-MINNESOTA-WISCONSIN EGGS
|
|PRICES PAID TO PRODUCERS, CENTS PER DOZEN.
|
|
|RANGE
|MOSTLY
|LARGE
|77-87
|81
|MEDIUM
|47-51
|49
|SMALL
|14-20
|
|
|MIDWEST AREA: IA,IL,IN,KY,MI,MN,OH,NE,ND,SD,WI,WV,
|
|western NY, and western PA
|
|
|Source:
|USDA Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News
|
|Des Moines, IA
|515-284-4460
|email: DESM.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
|
|http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW—PY018.txt
|
|Prepared: 02-Oct-18 11:00 AM E JG
|
|