FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Business

From compensating travelers to the pilot retirement age, Congress takes up aviation bill

File - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City, after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights. This week, lawmakers will fight over how pilots are trained, how long they can work, and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 of 3 | 

File - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City, after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights. This week, lawmakers will fight over how pilots are trained, how long they can work, and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - American Airlines pilot captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer conduct a pre-flight check before taking off from Dallas Fort Worth airport on Dec. 2, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. This week, lawmakers will fight over how pilots are trained, how long they can work, and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - American Airlines pilot captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer conduct a pre-flight check before taking off from Dallas Fort Worth airport on Dec. 2, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. This week, lawmakers will fight over how pilots are trained, how long they can work, and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
File - A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Midway Airport in Chicago after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. This week, Congress will resume consideration of legislation that will shape the FAA for the next five years. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
3 of 3 | 

File - A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Midway Airport in Chicago after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. This week, Congress will resume consideration of legislation that will shape the FAA for the next five years. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAVID KOENIG
 
Share

With the frenzied summer travel season in full swing and the aviation system straining to keep up, Congress is expected to vote on legislation that over the next five years will shape the agency responsible for safely managing the nation’s airspace and regulating its airlines.

Lawmakers this week will fight over the Federal Aviation Administration’s rules on everything from how pilots are trained to how long they can work and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights.

The White House weighed in on Monday, asking House members to keep an Obama-era requirement that advertised airfares must include taxes and mandatory fees, and to add consumer protections proposed by President Joe Biden.

Other news
FILE - Spectators watch from the gallery as the Alabama Senate convenes for the 2023 legislative session, March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday, July 18, took another step toward construction of a new Alabama Statehouse by appointing a committee to negotiate a lease agreement. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)
Alabama lawmakers to negotiate construction of new Statehouse
Alabama lawmakers have taken another step toward the construction of a new Alabama Statehouse by appointing a committee to negotiate a lease.
FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis waits in front of his residency in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. Lawmakers in the lower house of Czech Parliament agreed on Friday, June 16, 2023, to tighten the country’s clash of interest legislation to ban politicians from owing media in a direct snub to former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Czech lawmakers vote to tighten conflict of interest legislation in snub to former populist PM Babis
Lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech Parliament have agreed to tighten the country’s conflict of interest legislation to ban politicians from owning media, in a direct snub to former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
FILE - Sections of pipe are lined off of Cove Hollow Road in Elliston, in Montgomery County, Va., on Sept. 15, 2020. Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. One project got special treatment: the legislation essentially ensures construction of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline, a $6.6 billion project to transport natural gas through Appalachia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal.
FILE - Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A nonprofit that launched last year to oppose diversity initiatives in medicine, has evolved into a significant leader in statehouses to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths, producing model legislation that an Associated Press analysis found has been used in at least three states. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File)
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to act on the legislation. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that emerged from the transportation committee with bipartisan support. The Senate is behind schedule on its version, which would authorize more than $100 billion in spending — a committee vote was blocked last month by disagreement over pilot training.

Many provisions in the legislation will affect airline consumers, including one that would roll back a Transportation Department regulation from 2011 requiring airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising. Airlines could instead provide a link to the all-in price of a ticket.

Consumer advocates oppose the rollback, and the White House took their side Monday, saying full-fare advertising is needed to help consumers do comparison shopping for tickets.

Airlines point out that most businesses that sell products to consumers do not need to include taxes and fees in the upfront price. Critics say the airlines are trying to kill a regulation that has saved consumers time and money.

“Airlines want to rip off Americans with deceptive, confusing tactics to hide the true cost of flights from customers,” said Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., one of several lawmakers seeking to keep full-fare advertising when the bill moves to the House floor.

The White House also asked Congress to require that airlines compensate passengers when flights are canceled or delayed for reasons within the airline’s control. Under pressure from the administration, most U.S. airlines now say they offer hotel and meal vouchers in those cases.

The Transportation Department wants to go further, and plans to propose regulations to require cash compensation, but that could take years and be challenged in court.

Consumer groups hope that the Senate bill will include more of the provisions they want. They are underwhelmed by the House bill, which emerged as a compromise between Transportation Committee Chairman Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, and Rick Larsen, a Washington Democrat.

The House bill “was a missed opportunity to fix a lot of problems that consumers have expressed with the airline industry going back decades,” said John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumers League. “We think that the Senate bill goes a lot further” on refunds and the Transportation Department’s authority to protect consumers.

There is broad support for provisions in the House bill that give the FAA money to hire more air traffic controllers, improve technology and work on integrating drones and air taxis into the nation’s airspace.

Other issues are more contentious, particularly a change in pilot training standards that passed the House committee by a single vote. It would count more time in simulators toward the number of flight hours needed to qualify for an airline pilot’s license — the “1,500-hour rule.”

Smaller airlines are lobbying for the change, saying it will ease a pilot shortage that is already causing a loss of service to smaller communities. Opponents claim it will undermine safety.

“A vote to reduce the 1,500-hour rule will be blood on your hands when an inevitable accident occurs as a result of an inadequately trained flight crew,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth told colleagues on the Senate floor last month. The Illinois Democrat is a former Army pilot who lost both her legs when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq.

The House bill would also raise the mandatory retirement age of airline pilots from 65 to 67. Smaller airlines say it is another way to ease the pilot shortage, but pilot unions oppose the change, and the White House called Monday for more research into the subject.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines also want Congress to add more long-haul flights at Reagan Washington National Airport. Flights at the airport are generally limited to 1,250 miles –- Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis fall inside that line, but major cities on the West Coast and in the Rockies do not. Delta says the extra service at the close-in airport will drive down fares for visitors to the nation’s capital.

United Airlines, the dominant carrier at less-convenient Dulles Airport, argues that National is already too congested, and more flights will lead to more delays. The FAA agrees, as does American Airlines, the biggest operator at National. The region’s congressional delegation is siding with United, fearing that more flights will increase noise for neighborhoods near National.