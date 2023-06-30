Supreme Court rulings
Leipzig signs Fábio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

FILE - Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool takes the ball downfield during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Derby County, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 9, 2022. Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League. Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan Friday after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League.

Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division.

Carvalho played 21 times for Liverpool in all competitions last season but his game time dried up in the second half of the season. He made only two brief Premier League substitute appearances after the new year and played once in the Champions League and once in the FA Cup.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” Liverpool said.

He joins a Leipzig team which is looking to build on its strong form at the end of last season. The team recovered from a poor start to finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old Carvalho was born in Portugal and grew up in London. He represented England up to under-18 level and has since played four times for Portugal’s under-21 team.

