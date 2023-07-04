Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
Business

Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. Meta Platforms’ Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way it uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally covered by national data privacy regulators. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. Meta Platforms’ Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way it uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally covered by national data privacy regulators. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.

The European Court of Justice said competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators.

The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors.

Other news
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information
Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in tracking taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information.
FILE - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on oversight of the credit reporting agencies at Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. A group of Democratic senators is asking the nation's consumer finance watchdog to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying use of these cards can result in patients paying much more for their medical care than they should. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn
A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren’t enough
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough.
FILE - A sign outside the National Security Administration campus in Fort Meade, Md., is seen June 6, 2013. The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Democrats and Republicans are skeptical of US spying practices, an AP-NORC poll finds
The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security.

“We are evaluating the court’s decision and will have more to say in due course,” Facebook parent Meta said in a statement.

The court sided with a 2019 German antitrust ruling that threatened to upend Meta’s business model of selling ads targeted to users based on data gleaned from how they spend time on its services.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, appealed that finding, which led German authorities to seek an opinion from the Court of Justice, the 27-nation bloc’s top tribunal.

Tuesday’s decision could pave the way for stricter scrutiny of tech companies. Europe has taken a pioneering role in reining in the power of big digital platforms with sweeping new standards taking effect next month and rules in the works on artificial intelligence.

The German Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, wasn’t contesting the company’s use of customer data to target ads to users on Facebook.

But it said for the company to combine data from all the services it runs to target ads more precisely, Facebook should have to first get permission separately from the other apps and websites to do so.

At issue is the way Facebook gains consent from users to process their data.

A press release summarizing the court’s decision said the company “cannot justify” claiming “legitimate interest” as a reason for using personal data to serve ads to users. Under European Union privacy rules, users need to freely give consent for their data to be used.

The EU court’s decision will have “far-reaching effects on the business models of the data economy,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the German Federal Cartel Office.