Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Business

Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds

FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
 
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump.

The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 11% to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. It’s the first double-digit revenue growth for the company since 2021.

Related stories
A man rides on a bicycle past the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Stocks drift after Fed hikes rates, as yields fall on hopes that’s the last one
Stocks held steady after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.
FILE - Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, July 20, 2023. Toy company Mattel Inc., who owns Barbie, turned in a pleasant surprise for investors: a profit and better sales than analysts expected. Their quarterly earnings report Wednesday, July 26, comes as the El Segundo, California-based company is basking in the spotlight of “Barbie," the iconic doll’s record-breaking live action movie. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Mattel posts a surprise profit as Barbie sales fall despite movie hype
The “Barbie” movie created magic at the box office, but the iconic doll’s parent Mattel is bracing for it to make a big difference in the toy aisles.
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. The Boeing Company reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boeing lost $149 million last quarter as the plane maker pushes ahead with production increases
Boeing is reporting a $149 million loss for the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggles with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google rebounds from unprecedented drop in ad revenue with a resurgence that pushes stock higher
Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.08 billion, according to a poll by FactSet Research.

Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.

Squeezed by a slump in online advertising and uncertainty around the global economy, Meta has cut more than 20,000 jobs since last November. It had 71,469 employees as of June 30, down 14% from a year earlier.

Many other tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet and Amazon, have also cut thousands of jobs.

“There’s a lot to feel good about when it comes to Meta right now. It has been able to maintain decent growth in monthly and daily active users across both Facebook and its family of apps, and it has seen strong performance from Advantage, its AI-driven suite of ad automation tools,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.

For the current quarter, Meta is forecasting revenue of $32 billion to $34.5 billion. That’s above the $31.22 billion that analysts are expecting.

Meta’s rebound followed a solid earnings report from Alphabet a day earlier.

Meta’s stock jumped $14.45, or 4.8%, to $313.02 in after-hours trading in response to the results.