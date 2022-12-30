Video shows months-old interview with Tucker Carlson and Andrew Tate

CLAIM: Social media personality Andrew Tate has been released from custody in Romania, an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Fox Nation video interview was posted on Aug. 25, 2022 on Carlson’s social media accounts. Tate, along with three others, will be detained for 30 days in Romania during an investigation, The Associated Press reported.

THE FACTS: On Thursday, Tate, a former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to officials.

In the aftermath, multiple social media users resurfaced a months-old clip of Carlson interviewing Tate for Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today,” claiming the video showed Tate after being released from custody.

“ANDREW TATE and his Brother have been Released. NO CHARGES,” claims a false tweet containing the video.

In the shortened clip posted on social media, Carlson asks Tate whether he was arrested in Romania for human trafficking. Tate responds, “I was not arrested. So, what happened is, I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet. Many large YouTubers have been swatted. It’s where you call the police and you say somebody has a gun or there’s a hostage situation, and the swat team arrives.”

But the clip was published months before Tate was detained this week. A longer clip of the interview was published on Carlson’s Facebook page on Aug. 25.

On Thursday, Tate, a British citizen, was initially being held with his brother Tristan and two Romanians for 24 hours in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. A judge extended their detention period to 30 days from their initial detention period, ​​said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.

Bolla said the decision wasn’t final and that all four suspects have already appealed the extension, which is unlikely to be heard in court before next week, the AP reported.

Tate was previously banned from multiple social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

