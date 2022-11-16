Photo shows Brazil protest in 2016, not 2022

CLAIM: A photo shows people in Brazil protesting “election fraud.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo, published by The Associated Press, was taken in March 2016 and shows people demonstrating against then-president Dilma Rousseff over allegations of corruption.

THE FACTS: As supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro continue to protest his defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the country’s recent election, a 2016 photo showing a large protest near the National Congress in Brasília has circulated on social media with false claims tying it to Bolsonaro’s loss.

The photo shows a massive crowd of people filling a broad street, many carrying balloons or Brazilian flags. The towers of the National Congress building can be seen in the distance, to the left of the street.

“Brazil is Doing This Correct RISE UP AGAINST #voterfraud. Americans need to STAND UP AGAINST STOLEN ELECTIONS JUST LIKE BRAZIL IS DOING Nothing is going to change unless we rise up,” reads the post’s caption.

AP photographer Eraldo Peres took the photo on March 13, 2016. The protesters in the photo took to the streets to demand Rousseff’s impeachment as part of a nationwide day of protests. According to AP reporting at the time, the demonstrations took place in around 200 cities and towns across Brazil. Rousseff was removed from office in August 2016, amid accusations of fiscal mismanagement and a corruption investigation involving state-run oil giant Petrobras.

Last month, da Silva beat Bolsonaro in one of the country’s tightest presidential races, with just 50.9% of the votes. Although the Bolsonaro administration has not opposed the transition of power, he has yet to concede or congratulate da Silva, the AP reported. Many of his supporters have refused to accept his defeat, citing purported voter fraud. Brazil’s defense ministry released a report last week stating that it found no evidence of fraud in the vote counting.

