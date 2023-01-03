Video shows rocket debris over Oregon, not meteor

CLAIM: Video shows a meteor breaking into the earth’s atmosphere.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video, which was filmed in March 2021, shows burning debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket over the Pacific Northwest.

THE FACTS: A nearly two-year-old video of falling space debris in the night sky is circulating on social media this week with false claims that the footage shows a meteor.

“Meteor breaking into the earth’s atmosphere,” a tweet posted on Monday falsely claims. The post received more than 8,000 retweets.

But it doesn’t show a meteor. The original video was filmed on March 25, 2021, when burning debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies, according to reporting by The Associated Press at the time. The video shows the remnants of the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere over Albany, Oregon.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted on March 26, 2021.

At the time, the service also addressed speculation that the objects in the sky were a meteor, noting that a meteor would be “moving far faster on impact with our atmosphere” than what was seen in video of the event.

Multiple videos circulated on social media showing the rocket debris at the time.

