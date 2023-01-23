False claim about NYC attack uses photo from failed 2017 bombing

Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a social media post that falsely claimed the image showed the scene from an attack in New York City where many were injured this weekend. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

CLAIM: Photo shows the scene of an attack in New York City where many were injured this weekend.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo is an Associated Press image from a 2017 pipe bomb attack beneath Times Square in which the suspect was the only one seriously injured. The New York City Police Department confirms officers haven’t responded to such a major incident in recent days.

THE FACTS: Over the weekend, social media users shared a worrying image of a massive police and fire department response in the heart of Manhattan, suggesting it showed a recent “attack” on the city.

The image shows scores of police and emergency response vehicles lined along a busy commercial thoroughfare while a large group of police officers, firefighters and FBI officials are gathered in the middle of the road. Other officials are stationed at surrounding intersections to regulate traffic.

“NEW YORK IS BOMBED,” wrote one Instagram user, who shared the image in a post that’s been liked more than 1,200 times since Sunday. “At this moment.. There are many Injured. Facebook Banned the VIDEO as soon as it was posted.. THE ATTACK IS PUBLISHED ON TELEGRAM.”

Other posters shared similar language but instead wrote: “NEW YORK IS IN TROUBLE.”

But while the photo does show an actual active police response in New York City, it isn’t recent.

The image is an Associated Press photo from the aftermath of a failed suicide bombing in a subway corridor below Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017.

“Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York’s Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017,” the caption reads on the image by photographer Andres Kudacki. “Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.”

According to law enforcement officials, Akayed Ullah rigged a homemade pipebomb and strapped it to his chest in an attempt to kill as many people as he could on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

But the bomb barely exploded when the then-27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant detonated it in a crowded pedestrian tunnel under Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal during the morning rush hour, police said at the time.

Ullah, who lived in Brooklyn, was severely burned, but those around him were largely spared from serious injury, according to police. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2021.

The NYPD on Monday also confirmed there have been no incidents in the city in recent days requiring the kind of major response depicted in the photo.

“There has been no ‘attack’ today or over the weekend in New York City as referenced by that Instagram post,” the department wrote in an email.

