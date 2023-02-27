Video of dead fish not related to Ohio train derailment

CLAIM: Video shows dead fish washing ashore following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows dead fish on the shore of Laguna del Plata, a lagoon in the Santa Fe province of Argentina. It was filmed in late January.

THE FACTS: Since the train derailment in early February that led to the burning of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, the chemicals that spilled from the train killed thousands of fish. Social media users shared unrelated footage of dead fish falsely suggesting it showed the impact of the burn.

The video sweeps along a shoreline showing miles of dead fish that have been washed up.

“AND THEY SAY THE OHIO RIVER IS SAFE! #ohio #river #chemical #conspiracy #fish,” reads one post on Instagram sharing the video.

A reverse image search found the video was featured by Argentinian media outlets around Jan. 22 in reports covering the weather-related deaths of thousands of fish in Laguna del Plata. The reports attributed the deaths to drought and high temperatures.

Juan Mena, communal president of Vera and Pintado, the town where the Laguna del Plata is located, confirmed that the video was filmed in late January.

“That happened here in the town because of the big drop in water level,” he said. “The lagoon already has practically little water, so there are no more fish. Unfortunately nothing can be done because the entire area is affected by a drought of more than three years ago.”

Last month, The Associated Press reported on the drought devastating parts of Argentina and killing thousands of cattle. The AP also reported that fish were found dead on the shore of the Salado river during a drought in the Buenos Aires province.

“We are praying for rain,” Mena said. “But it seems that there is no probability of great rains so unfortunately we can only wait for the rains. That is the only thing that would change the situation of the lagoon.”

Social media users also posted similar clips of the incident showing the dead fish along the shore in Laguna del Plata.

