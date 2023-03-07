Video shows military equipment being returned to US

CLAIM: Video shows NATO equipment that was sent to Ukraine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows U.S. military equipment in a port in Gdynia, Poland, that’s in the process of being transported back to the U.S., a military spokesman confirmed. None of that equipment is going to Ukraine. The equipment belongs to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, which was in Poland for Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. military mission to support Europe and NATO allies.

THE FACTS: Social media users shared a video showing rows of military vehicles including Abrams tanks, M109 howitzers and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, outside a logistics warehouse at a seaport in Gdynia on the Baltic coast .

A post on Facebook falsely claimed that the video showed “military equipment in the hundreds sent to Ukraine by NATO countries.”

But the video doesn’t show equipment that was shipped to Ukraine.

Army Col. Martin O’Donnell, spokesperson for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, told The Associated Press that the video shows military equipment that belongs to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. The brigade had deployed to Europe, and recently returned home.

Its military weapons and equipment are being loaded onto ships at the port in Poland so they can be sent back to the U.S.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, with about 4,200 soldiers, was deployed to Europe for nine months. They left the U.S. early last summer, and began their deployment at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland. The brigade began returning home to Fort Hood, Texas, in February.

O’Donnell said that as of Tuesday, the military equipment was still being loaded onto a vessel and will sail to the U.S. soon.

The Army unit that has now replaced the 3rd Brigade in Europe is the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. That brigade also brought its equipment from the U.S. to Europe for the routine deployment.

That equipment arrived in Gdynia, on Dec. 3, 2022, according to photos and videos published by the Department of Defense’s media unit. Photos show soldiers offloading the equipment from a military vessel docked at a port, so it can be delivered to the Brigade in Poland.

The U.S. has sent more than $32 billion in weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. In January, Biden announced that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.

