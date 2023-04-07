Video of 2013 church fire in Russia misrepresented as Ukraine in 2023

CLAIM: Video shows Ukrainians burning down an Orthodox church in the village of Novopoltavka in Ukraine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video is from 2013 and shows a Russian Orthodox church on fire in Ilyinka village in southern Russia.

THE FACTS: The video circulated widely on social media in recent days, with false claims that it shows Ukrainians setting fire to an Orthodox church in Novopoltavka, part of the country’s Mykolaiv region.

Social media accounts affiliated with the Russian government also fueled the false narrative.

“Another Orthodox church burned down in Ukraine,” stated a Facebook post from the Russian Embassy in London published on Friday, which was later deleted. “This time a cruel fate befell a church of the canonical UOC in the village of Novopoltavka. The footage shows people watching in horror at the burning church, which was set on fire by either security forces or dissenters,” the false post read.

The false claims also spread on Twitter and Telegram.

However, the video is a decade old and shows a church ablaze in Russia, not Ukraine.

A YouTube account posted the same video of the fire with a Russian caption that stated “burning church in Ilyinka” on Jan. 22, 2013, along with several other videos capturing alternate angles of the fire. A website belonging to the Volodarsky district, in Russia’s Astrakhan region, describes a blaze at the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God in Ilyinka that same day.

The church was rebuilt a few years later, as seen in a YouTube video posted on Jan. 28, 2016 by a local news outlet in the Astrakhan region.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) declared independence from Moscow’s Patriarchate, who it was loyal to since the 17th century, the AP reported. But Ukrainian security agencies claim that the UOC keeps close ties with Russia and they have carried out raids of the church’s holy sites, sharing photos of rubles and Russian passports, along with leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch. Prominent Ukrainian Orthodox Church leaders have rejected the allegations of ties with Moscow, insisting they have supported Ukraine from the start of the war and that a government crackdown will only hand a propaganda coup to Russia.

