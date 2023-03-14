Photo shows snow wall in Japan, not US winter storm

CLAIM: Photo shows snowfall at Lake Tahoe.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo shows a snow corridor at the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a mountain sightseeing trail, which runs through the alps in northern Japan between Toyama and Nagano.

THE FACTS: Following heavy snowfall in Lake Tahoe in the last few days, social media users shared photos and video of massive drifts and snow walls in parts of California inundated with snow, but also circulating widely is a photo showing featuring a dramatic snow wall along the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route.

The photo shows people walking through a pathway with towering snow walls.

“March.9,2023 LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA Record snow pack,” claims a Facebook post with the image that received more than 12,000 shares.

The photo also circulated on Twitter with false claims.

A reverse image search found the photo is from Japan and was posted on blogs as early as 2013 . The photo captures a scenic spot of the snow corridor on Tateyama Toll Road, where sightseers frequently take photos.

Google Street View imagery shows the same rope barrier and yellow road markings dividing the road, as shown in the photo shared on social media. Similar photos of the route were also captured by media outlets.

This winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow on mountain resorts around Lake Tahoe over the past three months, along the California-Nevada line, the AP reported.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.