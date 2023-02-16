Video of frozen river filmed in Chicago, not during Turkey quake

CLAIM: A video shows the earthquake in Turkey rattling ice sheets on a frozen river.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was posted on social media in February 2022 and shows a timelapse of intense winds over a frozen river in Chicago.

THE FACTS: Following the powerful Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria, social media users have misrepresented old footage of unrelated events as the earthquake and its aftermath.

In the most recent incident, a video circulating online shows a timelapse of an icy river. As cars zoom past in the background, the sheets of ice on the river can be seen moving apart and together. A Facebook user recently shared the clip claiming in the post’s caption it showed the “Turkey earthquake 2023.”

A reverse image search showed that the video was flipped, and an Instagram user posted the original on Feb. 4, 2022, with the caption, “layers of ice drifting by Chicago’s wind gusts!” The Instagram user also posted a longer version of the clip on YouTube with the caption: “One hour timelapse of Chicago’s river in winter 2022.”

The video was filmed near River Esplanade Park and shows the Chicago River, a geolocation search confirms. The distinctive triangular hotel Swissotel Chicago can be seen in the video across the river.

The death toll from the earthquake continues to rise. Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, revised the country’s toll to 36,187. As of Thursday, that pushed the combined reported toll for Turkey and Syria to 39,875. More than 108,000 people were injured in Turkey, the AP reported .

