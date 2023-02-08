Video of building demolition in Saudi Arabia misrepresented as Turkey earthquake

CLAIM: Video of a building collapsing in on itself near a busy road shows Turkey following Monday’s earthquake.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a building demolition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in January 2023.

THE FACTS: As teams searched for survivors under the wreckage from buildings that collapsed due to the earthquake in Turkey, social media users misrepresented a video of an unrelated building demolition.

The video shows a busy road with cars passing by in the foreground, as a large gray building implodes on the far side of the street. A massive cloud of smoke emerges from the site after the building tumbles down.

“God Help #Turkey,” a Twitter user who shared the video wrote.

But the video shows a building along Old Mecca Al Moukarramah Road in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The same video of the building demolition can be found on TikTok on Jan. 16 with a caption in Arabic reading, “Jeddah Cleo 3 Old Mecca Road.”

Other videos and images confirm the location and approximate date. The same gray building can be seen still standing in a video of the neighborhood taken from a moving car that was posted on YouTube on April 11, 2022. The video captures the tire shop Hankook and the Saudi British bank Sabb across the road from the building. Both businesses are also shown on a Google Street View photo of the location.

Since 2021, the Saudi government has been carrying out a wide-scale plan to demolish and evict neighborhoods in Jeddah. Satellite imagery of the location taken by Planet Labs in December and January shows the building was demolished last month.

Satellite imagery from a year prior in January 2022, shows entire blocks of buildings in that area that are no longer standing in current satellite images. Human rights organizations including Amnesty International have criticized the government’s plan.

The Associated Press reported that the death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday’s quake had soared above 7,700 on Wednesday and was still expected to rise.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.