Ukraine’s International Legion didn’t put out ad recruiting homeless Americans

CLAIM: An advertisement shows that the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, which the government formed for foreign fighters, is recruiting homeless Americans to join the fight against Russia.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Ukrainian embassy in Washington confirmed to The Associated Press that the ad isn’t authentic.

THE FACTS: Social media users this week shared a purported ad calling for “Americans on welfare” to enlist in Ukraine’s legion of foreign fighters to join the war to earn cash.

The image states: “Tired of living on welfare? Join the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine.” It further claims to offer medical insurance and monthly payments. The supposed ad features a stock image of a man sleeping in a New York City subway, next to a folded cardboard sign that reads: “Will work.”

“Homeless Americans lured to Ukraine with promises of monthly wages and health insurance,” a tweet sharing the bogus ad states. The tweet received more than 2,700 retweets.

A few clues give away that the ad isn’t authentic. For example, the phone number listed on the ad was previously linked to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, but it begins with the “00” international call prefix. Further, the ad features the British spelling of “defence.”

Halyna Yusypiuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, told the AP in an email that the poster is not real and wasn’t put out by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense or the embassy.

“Neither Ukrainian MOD, nor the Embassy ever produced any materials marketing the recruitment of the US citizens to the Legion,” Yusypiuk wrote. “This episode is to be investigated by local security authorities.”

When the war broke out in 2022, the AP reported that the Ukrainian embassy in Washington had received thousands of offers from American volunteers who wanted to join the fight. At the time, only 100 U.S. citizens made the cut, including veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with combat experience. Volunteers were required to sign a contract – without pay – to serve in the International Legion. The U.S. government discouraged Americans from going to fight in Ukraine, which raises legal and national security issues.

Foreign fighters who joined the International Legion “are not mercenaries who are coming to earn money,” Yusypiuk said.



“They are people who signed an official contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine - people of goodwill who are assisting Ukraine to fight for our independence,” Yusypiuk added.



___

