Posts misrepresent film about Ukraine war

CLAIM: Video shows people “staging” Ukraine war footage.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Nadija,” or “Hope” in English, a feature film about a true story of a pregnant Ukrainian girl who was left alone after her family was killed in the ongoing war after Russia’s invasion. The film was shot in Latvia, not Ukraine. The film’s director posted the clips on TikTok.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video that shows men in uniforms carrying weapons as they enter a building, while a camera crew films them. The video then cuts to clips of explosions going off inside the building and the crew continues to film.

“It’s all staged propaganda,” states a video on Facebook featuring the clips. False claims sharing videos of the film’s production also circulated widely on Twitter in recent days.

But the video shows the making of “Hope,” a film by Ukrainian director Artem Kocharian, who moved to Latvia in February 2022, at the start of the war. The same clips circulating on social media were posted by Kocharian on TikTok several weeks ago.

“The film was shot in Latvia about the tragic story of a girl who, in the first two months of a full-scale invasion, loses all her relatives and remains pregnant all by herself,” Kocharian told The Associated Press in Ukrainian through direct messages on Instagram. “In the video used by the propagandists, the moment of filming the tragic scene of the loss of the beloved of the main character.”

An Instagram page for “Hope” notes that Riga Municipality Police officers portrayed Ukrainian soldiers in the film. Further, one clip featured in the Facebook video, which shows a camera operator filming explosions was posted by the special effects agency on Instagram last month.

The scene was filmed at a former military base in Sigulda, a town in Latvia, which now serves as a venue for laser tag. According to Kocharian, the film is scheduled to be released in June.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.