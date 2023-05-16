WHO ‘pandemic treaty’ won’t ‘reshape’ America

FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 11, 2009. The Associated Press on May 16, 2023 reported on false claims circulating on social media that the World Health Organization is working on an agreement among nations regarding future pandemics that would “bypass” the U.S. Senate and “reshape America.” (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 11, 2009. The Associated Press on May 16, 2023 reported on false claims circulating on social media that the World Health Organization is working on an agreement among nations regarding future pandemics that would “bypass” the U.S. Senate and “reshape America.” (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

CLAIM: The World Health Organization is working on an agreement among nations regarding future pandemics that would “bypass” the U.S. Senate and “reshape America.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Discussions about the proposed agreement are in their early stages but all indications are that it would take the form of an official convention or treaty, which would require approval by the U.S. Senate, according to an expert involved in the process. Regardless, the proposal also doesn’t seek to take away sovereign rights. It is meant to encourage international coordination so countries are better prepared to weather future pandemics.

THE FACTS: Social media users are casting doubt over ongoing talks to improve the world’s response to pandemics, mischaracterizing it as a thinly veiled threat to U.S. sovereignty.

Recent posts suggest a plan being discussed under the auspices of the WHO would circumvent the constitutionally-required approval of the U.S. Senate for any treaties or conventions. They also claim it would somehow alter the American way of life.

“Warning: WHO’s global pandemic treaty could bypass the Senate and reshape America,” reads one widely shared post on Facebook.

But neither of these claims are true.

The WHO’s 194-member nations agreed last year to develop a pandemic accord as a legally binding convention or treaty, meaning it would require U.S. Senate approval, according to Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University who has been involved in the discussions.

Under the U.S. Constitution, conventions and treaties made with other nations must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the Senate and have the full force of federal legislation.

“There is no truth in this statement,” Gostin wrote in an email. “If it is adopted as a convention or treaty, it would almost certainly require Senate ratification.”

In February, an initial “zero draft ” of the proposal was released, laying out a vision for more effective pandemic prevention, preparedness and response through international cooperation.

Among other things, the draft called for developing ways to better allocate vaccines, tests and other pandemic essentials, committing to reporting research findings quickly and transparently and sharing information on emerging health threats.

“We have just been through a pandemic and lost over a million lives,” Gostin wrote. “This would help the US and the world to do better next time with more sharing of scientific information, more transparency, and more equity.”

However, as experts and officials told The Associated Press at the time, the proposal would not overrule any nations’ individual health or domestic policies.

“It is false to claim that the World Health Organization has now, or will have by virtue of these activities, any authority to direct U.S. health policy or national health emergency response actions,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wrote in a statement in February. “The WHO has no such enforcement mechanisms.”

Daniel Epstein, a spokesperson with the WHO, didn’t directly address the claims of bypassing U.S. Senate powers, but in an email pointed to a “frequently asked questions” page the agency has developed about the pandemic accord.

That page says that among the “guiding principles and rights” for the new accord is the importance of national sovereignty.

“As with all international instruments, any new accord, if and when agreed by Member States, would be determined by governments themselves, who would take any action while considering their own national laws and regulations,” the page states.

Epstein said discussions surrounding the accord are expected to resume in June, after countries involved were allowed to submit written proposals in recent months.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.