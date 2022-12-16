2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil

CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.

THE FACTS: This week, social media users circulated an old video showing a group of people throwing food at a green bus as it drove through Brazil’s highway BR-277, in the city of Sao Miguel do Iguacu in the state of Parana.

A post on Facebook with more than 1.5 million views falsely claimed the bus was carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after its semifinal loss to Croatia.

“Brazilian national team being received back home upon arrival from Qatar,” the caption stated.

But the video is not from 2022, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It is from 2018, and shows protesters against da Silva hurling produce at a coach, according to police and records from the time. Da Silva, who served as Brazil’s president from 2003-2010 and will return to the job in 2023, was rallying support for another presidential campaign at the time.

A reverse image search shows that the video has been online since March 26, 2018, in a post describing the scene as people attacking da Silva’s bus. At the time, related videos from multiple angles were uploaded showing da Silva protesters throwing eggs at the same green bus in Sao Miguel do Iguacu. Signs can be seen in the videos stating in Portuguese “Not here Lula-thief.”

The Parana branch of Brazil’s Federal Highway Police confirmed in a statement to the AP that the bus seen in the video was attacked by people protesting da Silva, but clarified that it was a regular bus on a route from Rio de Janeiro to Foz do Iguacu, and not part of the campaign caravan.

“The bus they were occupying was stoned by people who were there to demonstrate against the presence of the former president of the Republic Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,” the statement read.

“Such stoning broke windows on the left side, and eggs and tomatoes were thrown into the vehicle, putting the lives of the driver and passengers at risk,” the statement continued.

Da Silva’s political party, the Workers’ Party, also published a post at the time titled, “Fascists ‘get confused’ and attack buses in Paraná,” regarding the 2018 incident. The post features a still image from the same video circulating online this week. The political party noted in the article that the vehicle targeted was a regular bus and wasn’t part of da Silva’s caravan.

On March 27, 2018, the AP reported that gunshots hit two buses in a caravan for da Silva’s presidential campaign tour in Parana. Da Silva wasn’t in either of the two buses, which were carrying guests and journalists. He was jailed on corruption charges later that year, sidelining him from the presidential election, which was won by Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva beat Bolsonaro in this year’s presidential election in October.

