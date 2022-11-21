Video of children reciting Quran at Qatar stadium is from 2021

CLAIM: A video shows the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar opening with children reciting the Quran.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed on Oct. 22, 2021, and shows an inauguration ceremony for the Al Thumama Stadium, a World Cup venue in Doha.

THE FACTS: The World Cup began Sunday in Qatar, the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the competition. Social media users shared a year-old video from the inauguration of the stadium, falsely claiming it showed the tournament’s opening ceremony.

The video shows children, wearing white thobes and kufis — traditional Islamic clothing and prayer hats — while sitting in the middle of the stadium, reciting the Quran.

“Qatar opens the World Cup 2022 with a Quran recitation. A great way to promote the amazing religion of peace to visiting fans,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

“FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opens with a recitation of Quran,” read a post on Instagram that shared an image of the video.

Alrayyan TV, a media outlet in Qatar, posted the same sequence on YouTube on Oct. 22, 2021. The video was filmed during a game between Qatari soccer teams Al Sadd and Al Rayyan for Qatar’s Amir Cup, which also marked the inauguration of the Al Thumama Stadium. The Associated Press also posted photos that captured the event.

The actual opening ceremony for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday was held in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Actor Morgan Freeman kicked off the ceremony by extending a hand to Ghanim Al Muftah, a Qatari YouTuber and a FIFA World Cup ambassador, who has a rare spinal disorder. During his interaction with Freeman, Al Muftah recited a verse from the Quran.

The image was intended to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record, the AP reported.

