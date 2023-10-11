No, an ‘air vaccine’ tied to Bill Gates was not approved for use on non-consenting people

CLAIM: Bill Gates obtained approval for an “air vaccine” that will be administered without people’s approval.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A website known for spreading misinformation is misrepresenting a Yale University study that tested an inhalable COVID vaccine on mice, one of the co-authors told The Associated Press. It was not tested on humans, nor funded by Gates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved such a COVID vaccine for public use in the U.S., and an agency spokesperson said informed consent would be required for any clinical research on people.

THE FACTS: Posts spreading on social media platforms in both English and Spanish in recent days falsely suggest the government has given a green light for the billionaire and philanthropist to vaccinate unwitting citizens from the sky.

Many posts on Facebook and Instagram shared screenshots of a headline reading “Bill Gates mRNA ‘Air Vaccine’ Approved for Use Against Non-Consenting Humans,” alongside an image of people wearing protective equipment in a helicopter.

The headline comes from The People’s Voice, a site that has routinely spread misinformation. Its post links to a research article published in the journal Science Translational Medicine in August, but The People’s Voice wildly misrepresents what the journal says. The outlet did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

The article, by scientists at Yale University, is about their research into using an inhalable polymer to deliver mRNA, the technology in many COVID-19 vaccines.

The research was performed on mice, not humans, one of the authors told the AP. It involved a vaccine being delivered nasally, not sprayed from the air, as the helicopter photo suggests. What’s more, Gates had nothing to do with it.

“This basic science study found that mRNA molecules delivered intranasally to the lungs of research animals can be used to effectively vaccinate against the COVID virus,” Mark Saltzman, a professor at the Yale University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said in an email.

“Contrary to reports on social media, this airborne technique would not work in humans and this study did not involve humans. Humans must receive a controlled dose that is administered directly into the nose,” he continued.

Saltzman confirmed that Gates did not fund the research, pointing to the list of funding sources that can be seen in the article, which does not mention him. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed to the AP that the claim is false.

The FDA must approve vaccines for use by the public in the U.S., and this intranasal vaccine is not one of the COVID-19 shots with approval or emergency use authorization.

A spokesperson for the agency added that its regulations require “informed consent” for any clinical research on humans, which would be impossible in the scenario described in the false headline.

The Chinese city of Shanghai did begin administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in October 2022, which is delivered via a mist sucked in through the mouth, the AP reported. At the time, it appeared to be a world first.

A reverse image search shows the photo of the helicopter used in the misleading posts comes from a 2021 post on the website of the United Nations Food Program. The article is titled “Airborne vaccine: The flights taking on COVID-19 in South Sudan,” but is about the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service delivering boxes of vaccines to hard-to-reach places, not administering the vaccines from the sky.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.