No, Amish kids aren’t immune to cancer, diabetes and autism — and they aren’t vaccine-free, either

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: A new, comprehensive study has found zero cases of Amish children with cancer, diabetes, autism or other serious medical conditions and few deaths from COVID-19 because Amish people don’t get vaccinated.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There’s no new research supporting the claims. Experts who study Amish communities say most members have some level of vaccination and that research has shown significant deaths from COVID in the communities. They also say studies have documented cases of autism, diabetes and cancer among the Amish, albeit at lower rates in some cases than the broader population and for reasons that are unrelated to their vaccination status.

THE FACTS: Social media users are pointing to Amish communities as proof that vaccinations not only don’t work, but are harmful to our health.

Many are sharing a screenshot of a website article with the headline, “New Study Finds Zero Amish Children Diagnosed with Cancer, Diabetes or Autism.”

“A new comprehensive study has found that no Amish children have been diagnosed with chronic conditions, which widely impact the rest of America,” the first sentence of the story reads, underneath a picture of Amish children riding a traditional horse drawn carriage.

The Amish are a conservative Christian group that shuns many modern technologies, including electric and gas-powered machinery. They’re largely concentrated in the Midwest and East Coast, including in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County.

“No vaccines or processed food means no mental illness or diseases?,” wrote one Instagram user in a widely shared post that included the screenshot. “Who would have thought!?”

Other posts claimed Amish people died of COVID at a rate “90 times lower than the rest of America” because they weren’t vaccinated.

But there’s no new study supporting that figure or the notion that the Amish are immune to serious medical conditions because of vaccine reluctance.

Instead, the purported study is merely anecdotal evidence put forward by Steven Kirsch, a former Silicon Valley executive-turned anti-vaccine activist, during a Pennsylvania state senate hearing last month that took a critical view of the COVID-19 vaccine and inoculations generally.

In his testimony, Kirsch claimed that he’d spoken with Amish people in Lancaster County and learned that only five community members died of the coronavirus. That, he said, led him to conclude that the Amish “died at a rate 90 times lower than the infection fatality rate of the United States of America.”

Kirsch goes on to claim, without citing evidence, that Amish children also don’t suffer from cancer, diabetes, autism, autoimmune disease and a range of other ailments.

“You just don’t find any of these chronic diseases in the Amish,” he said.

Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s School of Public Health, was among those that took to Instagram this week to push back at the baseless claims.

“There is no ‘study’,” she wrote in a follow up email to The Associated Press. “It’s just Steve Kirsch saying he couldn’t find any unvaccinated kids with autism in that community.”

Kirsch’s organization, the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, which is credited in the website story as having conducted the study, didn’t respond to emails seeking comment this week.

Wallace and other Amish experts, meanwhile, cited years of published, peer-reviewed research on the communities, which are found in more than 30 states and combined represent more than 360,000 people.

A 2011 study in Pediatrics, for example, found only 14% of Amish people surveyed didn’t vaccinate their kids at all, Wallace noted.

“They do vaccinate at a lower rate than the general population, but they are far from an ‘unvaccinated’ population,” she said.

Alan Shuldiner, founder of the Amish Research Clinic at the University of Maryland, said it’s also not true that Amish children don’t have diabetes.

Amish children tend to have lower incidence of the chronic ailment than non-Amish children, but it’s not because of vaccination — it’s due to a more physically demanding lifestyle that lends itself to leaner body types, he said, citing a 2013 study published in Diabetes Care that he co-authored.

Braxton Mitchell, an epidemiologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who has also studied Amish communities, said autism does occur among members, despite claims suggesting otherwise.

But he said it is a challenge to gather reliable data on the subject because autism and other related conditions require clinical assessments and expert diagnosis, which Amish families may not seek out.

Indeed a 2010 paper from the International Society for Autism Research found autism was less prevalent in Amish communities than the U.S. overall, but that further study was needed to determine how “cultural norms and customs” played a role in the numbers.

Recent research also suggests Amish communities weren’t completely insulated from the ravages of COVID, said Steven Nolt, an Amish expert at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania.

A study published in June in the Journal of Religion and Health found excess death rates among Amish groups rose at a similar pace as the nation during the early phase of the pandemic, and then outpaced it as death rates otherwise dropped nationwide.

Going back further, research published in 1988 in Social Science and Medicine found Amish communities have unusually high rates of breast cancer and juvenile leukemia but relatively low rates of cervical cancer, noted Mark Louden, an Amish expert at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

The study also examined incidences of stomach, colon, rectum, urinary bladder and prostate cancer among Amish communities and other similar religious enclaves.

“In a nutshell, this claim is not supported by the evidence,” Louden wrote in an email. “While Amish, including children, are overall healthier by many measures than their non-Amish counterparts, that is due to a combination of lifestyle and genetics, not their low vaccination rates.”
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race