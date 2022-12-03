Photo of Merkel touring former prison edited to add handcuffs

CLAIM: A photo shows former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in handcuffs.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A press photo of Merkel was edited to add the handcuffs around her wrists. The original photo, taken in August 2017, shows Merkel visiting a memorial at a former East German secret police prison in Berlin.

THE FACTS: Social media users have been sharing the altered photo of the former German chancellor in recent days, falsely implying she was arrested.

The doctored image circulating online shows Merkel wearing a green jacket and gray slacks, with handcuffs on her wrists. A man on the left of the photo is putting a key into the lock of a jail cell door.

“That’s right! Lock them all up!!!!” read the caption on an Instagram post sharing the image on Friday. The altered photo was also shared on Twitter this week, racking up more than 1,300 likes.

However, the photo has been altered and the original does not show Merkel in cuffs or custody.

The image, taken by photographer Wolfgang Kumm, can be found in the archives of multiple news agencies, including The Associated Press and Getty Images. According to the captions, it shows Merkel touring a memorial at the former Stasi prison of Berlin-Hohenschonhausen on Aug. 11, 2017.

In the image, Merkel, who was still in office at the time, inspects a row of cells with several other people including Monika Grutters, the then-minister for culture, and Hubertus Knabe, the memorial’s director. Merkel’s wrists are clearly unshackled.

The AP published footage of the same scene at the time, showing the cell being unlocked as Merkel and the other officials are shown inside.

The memorial was undergoing renovations at the time and Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, said the government was committed to helping maintain the site. “It seems a long time ago but it reminds us strongly of the need to advocate for freedom and democracy,” Merkel said outside the prison, according to the video caption.

Merkel stepped down as chancellor in December 2021.

