Satirical post falsely claims Anheuser-Busch closing half its US breweries

CLAIM: Anheuser-Busch is closing half of its U.S. breweries following backlash over a Bud Light marketing initiative.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim stems from a website that publishes satirical content. No such widespread brewery closure has been announced by Anheuser-Busch.

THE FACTS: Blog posts claiming that Bud Light’s parent company is closing half of its breweries in the U.S. have spread widely across social media in recent days, following the brand’s partnership with a transgender influencer and subsequent calls for boycotts by some prominent conservatives.

One such blog post features the headline: “Anheuser Busch Closing Half Of Its Breweries In The US After ‘Worst Goof In Marketing History’.” The post, which circulated widely on Facebook, went on to claim that the company is “shuttering 5 plants across the country” and that more than 20,000 jobs will be lost.

But the claim is fabricated. It was first published by a website that is part of a network of websites called America’s Last Line of Defense, which publish satirical content that is frequently mistaken as real. The website’s about page states: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real.”

The blog post features other indicators that it is satirical. It quotes a “Joe Barron” as Anheuser-Busch’s supposed vice president of Bud Light, but no such individual is listed on the company’s online leadership page. America’s Last Line of Defense frequently uses the same name in its satirical posts. The post’s author is listed as “Flagg Eagleton,” and it describes the supposed research for the article as “professionalistic journalisticating.”

The Associated Press has previously reported on other false claims stemming from the same network of sites, such as a fictional move by Oktoberfest to ban Budweiser products and the fabricated resignation of the CEO of Anheuser-Busch following the backlash to Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer.

Mulvaney, who is known for her popular series on TikTok documenting her gender transition, first posted a sponsored Instagram reel promoting Bud Light in early April, the AP reported. The video was met with transphobic commentary from conservative social media personalities, who attacked the company for supposedly turning to “woke” advertising. The backlash did hurt sales in April, and Anheuser-Busch confirmed that two of its top marketing executives are taking a leave of absence.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.