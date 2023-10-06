Video doesn’t show Rep. Ocasio-Cortez crying on CNN, contrary to online claims

CLAIM: A video shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crying on CNN due to backlash over Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm on Saturday.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Footage of Ocasio-Cortez’s interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning shows she never cried during the appearance. The video circulating online includes a deceptive thumbnail of the Democratic lawmaker crying during an unrelated Congressional hearing in 2019.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a misleading video to falsely claim Ocasio-Cortez was in tears on live television, after some Republicans threatened to expel Bowman for pulling the alarm while the House was in session and on the brink of a government shutdown.

“WOW!! AOC Cries on CNN as the GOP moves to ARREST and EXPEL Woke Democrat who Pulled Fire Alarm,” reads a post on Facebook sharing the video, which had received more than 4,000 likes as of Friday.

The video itself shows a commentator discussing the congresswoman’s appearance on CNN, but begins with a thumbnail of Ocasio-Cortez crying.

A reverse image search shows the thumbnail is actually an image of Ocasio-Cortez crying during a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing in July 2019. She was listening to testimony from a migrant mother describing how her 19-month old daughter died after becoming sick in federal immigration custody.

The thumbnail misleadingly places the image next to security footage from the fire alarm incident, as well as an old photo of Bowman being detained by Capitol Police in January 2022 during a protest over voting rights.

The full footage of Ocasio-Cortez’s Oct. 1, 2023 CNN interview, including an archive of the live broadcast, shows the lawmaker did not cry.

Tapper asked about an “interesting moment” when Bowman, a fellow New York Democrat, pulled the alarm in the Cannon House Office Building while Democrats were working to delay a vote on the funding bill, which was ultimately approved on Saturday afternoon.

Bowman released a statement saying that the incident was an accident and not an attempt to delay the vote. However, some lawmakers floated the idea of drafting a motion to expel or censure him from the House.

On CNN, Ocasio-Cortez criticized the Republicans for responding “before there has even been conversations that are finished to even see if there was a misunderstanding here.”

“They are protecting someone who has lied to the American people, lied to the United States House of Representatives, lied to congressional investigators,” said Ocasio-Cortez referring to New York Rep. George Santos , who is facing a 13-count federal indictment. “But they’re filing a motion of — to expel a member who, in a moment of panic, was trying to escape a vestibule? Give me a break.”