Video of massive rainbow installation at Arc de Triomphe was made using special effects

CLAIM: The Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been adorned with a giant rainbow installation to celebrate Pride month.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The installation seen in a widespread video was digitally created with special effects programs, the video’s creator told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: As Pride month commences and conservative campaigns online brew backlash to pro-LGBTQ+ messaging, some social media users are expressing outrage over a video appearing to show a huge rainbow installation enveloping a famed French monument.

The video shows a large rainbow wrapping around the Arc de Triomphe, with beams attached to the structure to support the installation.

“The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the iconic memorial opened in 1836 to commemorate war heroes and soldiers who died during wars has been defaced with a giant Rainbow to celebrate Pride,” reads one widely shared tweet that also appeared on Instagram.

But the installation is not real.

The video was posted on Instagram Thursday by Ian Padgham, who identifies himself on his account as a video artist.

While the video looks realistic, Padgham told the AP that he recorded footage of the monument, some while traveling in a taxi, and later used programs such as Adobe After Effects and Cinema 4D to add the installation.

“It was intended to just be a really positive message of support as an ally and someone who loves the community,” Padgham, a 41-year-old California native who now lives in France, said in an interview.

But Padgham said after posting it, he noticed a flurry of homophobic and misinformed comments, some suggesting it was real.

Padgham said he creates many videos as “poetic, surrealist works of art” that depict the world as he’d like to see it. Several years ago, he noted, he made a video depicting a train resembling a gigantic bottle of wine moving through Bordeaux.

While his social media accounts identify him as a video and visual artist, sometimes the origin of his work is lost when it spreads widely, he said.

“The problem with social media of course is if something goes viral, you kind of lose control of the messaging,” Padgham said. “If nothing else this is a wake up call to all of us that we’re entering into a period of history where we are not ready for just how bad misinformation is going to get.”

“Most people immediately believe what they see,” he added.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.