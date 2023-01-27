Photograph of Argentine producer with his son misrepresented

CLAIM: A photograph shows a performer with a blue, glittery outfit smiling as he holds a microphone to a child’s face pretending that the device is a penis.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo shows Argentine artist and producer Flavio Mendoza with his son, and Mendoza explained in a tweet that the photograph was taken out of context. A video reviewed by The Associated Press shows that the minor only sang part of a song and his father held the microphone at the level of his face for a few seconds.

THE FACTS: Posts shared in both English and Spanish on various social media platforms show a photo of Mendoza smiling during a show while he holds a microphone in front of his son’s face, which is about the height of the Argentine artist’s crotch. Another costumed artist is standing beside Mendoza and smiling in the photo.

One Instagram post features a tweet with the photo and the text, “File this under things that make you support capital punishment.” The Instagram post received more than 11,000 likes.

But the photo is being misrepresented, a video of the scene reviewed by the AP shows.

In the video recording, which features a performance of the show “Stravaganza” in Pinamar, Argentina, the artist’s son is seen singing part of the song ”Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar,″ by the Argentine band La Mosca Tsé. Mendoza holds the microphone level with the face of the child, who sings for a few seconds while he grabs his father’s leg. Artists on stage and the audience clap and when he finishes singing, he hides behind his father’s leg.

The photo was taken out of context, Mendoza wrote on Twitter. He said it didn’t show him acting inappropriately.

“Someone uploaded a photo of me and my son from a horrible angle maliciously and my Instagram was blocked please report any photo or person behind this thank you,” Mendoza’s tweet reads.

Some Twitter users who shared the image with false context later corrected themselves, explaining that the photo was taken at a bad angle.

Mendoza suggested in different tweets that people were bothered by him being a successful gay man and a father. He shared the more complete video of the incident on his Twitter account on Jan. 26 and wrote, “The video from where they intentionally took the photo, sick people, with hate, etc.”

Mendoza did not respond to a request for comment.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed to this report.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP .