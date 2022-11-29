Arizona election equipment was certified ahead of midterms

CLAIM: Election equipment in Arizona was not certified by an accredited testing lab before it was used in the midterm election.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Voting equipment used in the 2022 election in Arizona was certified by the Arizona secretary of state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, according to spokespeople and documentation from both offices.

THE FACTS: A video showing a man claiming that the certifications for election equipment in Arizona lapsed prior to the 2018 election has spread widely online in recent days, with many social media users claiming that such equipment was not certified during the 2022 midterm elections. The video spread on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Rumble.

In the video, a man states that Arizona’s election machines must be “certified by an accredited test lab” before claiming that machines’ “accreditations had expired at the time of the original accreditation” going back to the 2018 election.

A Twitter user who posted the video last week wrote that “the voting machines in Arizona were not certified and thusly the election in turn cannot be legally certified.” The tweet with the video was shared over 15,000 times.

But the equipment used in the midterm elections was certified, according to officials and publicly available documentation.

“All of Arizona’s election equipment that is currently in use meets federal and state standards and remains properly certified,” Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Election equipment used in Arizona must be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the secretary of state to ensure the equipment meets both federal and state requirements, according to Solis. The certifications don’t lapse, though recertification is necessary if significant upgrades or modifications are made to equipment, she wrote.

The office maintains a publicly available list of Arizona voting equipment that has previously been certified, as well as a list of hardware used in the 2022 cycle , with the latter showing three companies — Dominion, Election Systems & Software and Unisyn.

An Election Assistance Commission web page shows that all Arizona counties use voting systems that have been certified by the commission, and also lists the same three companies

“According to our records, there are three EAC-certified systems in use in Arizona,” Karen Meyers, a spokesperson for the commission, wrote in an email to the AP, citing systems made by Dominion, Election Systems & Software and Unisyn.

Manufacturers of election equipment submit applications for certification to the Election Assistance Commission, said Laura Albert, an industrial engineer who studies voting systems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Federally accredited labs conduct tests of the equipment as part of the certification process.

“It’s a fairly resilient system,” Albert said. “There’s a lot of checks and there’s a lot that election officials do to ensure the integrity of the system.”

The claims that Arizona’s voting machines were not certified stem from conspiracy theories surrounding this process that surfaced in early 2021. For instance, critics had pointed to the fact that a certificate of accreditation for one of the labs, Pro V&V, expired in 2017.

Meyer told the AP that the commission did not issue new certificates for Pro V&V between 2017 and 2019, because it was without a quorum of commissioners. But the commission still audited the lab in 2018 and again in 2021, issuing a new certificate in February of that year, she said.

“This administrative error caused confusion concerning their good standing status. Even though the EAC failed to reissue the certificate, Pro V&V’s audit was completed in 2018 and again in early 2021,” Meyer wrote.

She added that throughout the period, Pro V&V and another accredited lab, SLI Compliance, “remained in good standing with the requirements of our program and retained their accreditation.”

Federal officials have also noted that federal law dictates the only way a testing company can lose certification is for the commission to revoke it, the AP reported.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.