Split-ticket voting in Arizona isn’t a sign of fraud

An election worker gathers tabulated ballots to be boxed inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Thursday, Nov. Social media users have falsely suggested that differing vote totals for Arizona Republican candidates is evidence of election fraud. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

As Republican Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial bid to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona on Monday, social media users baselessly suggested that the fact that incumbent state treasurer Kimberly Yee garnered more votes than Lake was a sign of manipulation.

“It makes no mathematical sense that the GOP State Treasurer just won reelection by 250,000 votes, but none of those voters also felt like voting for Kari Lake,” one Twitter user wrote Monday in a tweet shared over 7,000 times.

Far from being a sign of election fraud, such results in Arizona indicate that voters picked candidates from both political parties or voted in some races and not others, experts and political operatives say. In fact, such voter behavior was common in 2022 in elections across the country.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: The fact that Yee got tens of thousands more votes than Lake shows the election was rigged.

THE FACTS: While Yee did get more votes, that isn’t proof of fraud. Many Arizona voters, including Republicans and independents, have a history of voting for candidates from both political parties. That continued this cycle: Some voters decided against Lake and the Republican candidates for Senate and secretary of state, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem, while still voting for other Republicans down-ballot.

“At the end of the day, 118,000 more people voted for Kimberly Yee than Kari Lake, which basically means there were 118,000 split ticket voters here,” said Paul Bentz, a Republican pollster in Phoenix. “Split-ticket voters are very common. It happens all of the time. It speaks to the various strengths or drawbacks of a particular candidate.”

Arizona voters weren’t alone in crossing party lines when voting in midterm elections. In Nevada, voters reelected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto while selecting a Republican as governor. In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp got 200,000 more votes than GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. And Wisconsin voters reelected Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

“It’s not something that is unique or rare to see split-ticket voting,” Bullock said.

Arizona voters in particular have a track record of not always voting along party lines. In 2018, many Arizona voters opted for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who was running for U.S. Senate, and incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Bentz said.

Similarly, in the 2020 cycle, Democratic candidate Joe Biden unseated Republican President Donald Trump, and Sen. Mark Kelly won his Senate race, even though local Republican candidates fared well. And in this election, Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell fended off her Democratic challenger, outperforming Lake.

Lake, Finchem and Masters, all of whom lost, were all endorsed by Trump and promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The Republican candidate for attorney general in Arizona, Abe Hamadeh, another Trump-endorsed candidate who spread 2020 election misinformation, was narrowly trailing Democrat Kris Mayes as of late Wednesday.

Johnny Melton, acting chair of the Legislative District 29 Republicans in Maricopa County, said he personally knows Republicans and right-leaning independents who didn’t vote for candidates like Lake and Finchem due to their embrace of election conspiracies.

“Of course I know people who either split or just withheld their vote,” Melton said.

