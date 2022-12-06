Post distorts facts on registered voters in Arizona

CLAIM: Arizona has 9,871,525 registered voters but its population is 7,270,000.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The state had about 4 million registered voters, which is millions less than its population of about 7 million people.

THE FACTS: A popular Instagram post is using the erroneous claim to suggest potential election fraud in the state, which has been home to midterm election controversy.

“9,871,525 is the number of registered voters in AZ according to FB,” the post reads, “AZ population is 7,270,000.”

A caption with the post reads, “ballot harvesting?” — the pejorative term for ballot collection. The laws around dropping off ballots for other voters varies by state and in Arizona, only caregivers, family members or household members can drop off a ballot for someone else.

But the post’s claim about registered voters in Arizona is false.

Arizona actually logged 4,143,929 voters for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, according to data from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

The total population in Arizona was 7,276,316, according to a July 2021 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The same debunked claim surfaced online ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

___

