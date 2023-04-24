Story of Arkansas woman who fed deer meth is satire

CLAIM: A woman in Summit, Arkansas, was arrested on Friday after she trained deer to attack hunters and fed the animals meth.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim first appeared in a post by a Facebook page that is clearly labeled as satire. A woman in a photo accompanying the post was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in Indiana last year. A second photo that shows a deer standing on furniture in a house was taken in Canada in 2019.

THE FACTS: A fabricated story illustrated with the photos is circulating widely on social media.

“Bridgette Watkins, 43, of Summit, AR who allegedly took fawn’s into her home and raised the deer with the intentions of training them to attack hunters was taken into custody Friday,” posts read. “At the time of the arrest Watkins was in possession of several grams of meth, four deer and many stolen broken electronics.”

The posts then explain that “attention was drawn to Watkins when she began giving meth to the young deer and they were caught rummaging through people’s garbage and back porches.”

As of Monday, one Facebook post recounting the bogus story had received more than 4,000 shares and more than 1,000 reactions.

The nonsensical claims began on a satirical Facebook page called Arkansas Game Fish, which uses a name and profile picture that mimic those of a legitimate Arkansas government agency: the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The satirical page includes multiple disclaimers stating its purpose. For example, it describes itself as a “satire page just for laughs.”

One photo being shared with the fabricated story shows a woman’s mugshot. The photo can be found in news reports about the February 2022 arrest by Indiana State Police of a woman on multiple charges, including possession of meth.

Another photo with the post features a deer staring straight at the camera as it stands in a house on what appears to be a sofa bed. According to news reports from multiple Canadian outlets, the January 2019 photo shows a deer that broke into a home in Port Dover, Ontario.

Other outlandish details in the bogus story indicate that it is satirical. For example, it claims that a homeowner who followed one of the deer to Watkins’ residence “found himself face to face with Watkins wearing only a duct tape bikini disassembling his clock radio.”

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.