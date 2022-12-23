Video of ‘artificial womb’ concept doesn’t show real facility

CLAIM: Video clips and still images show a facility where artificial wombs are being used to grow babies in labs.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The facility shown in the animations does not exist. The video is a concept design for such an invention. The creator told The Associated Press in a statement that there is not currently any work being done to create a prototype.

THE FACTS: Social media users are taking a digital concept for an artificial womb facility out of context to falsely claim that it is a real invention being used to create, incubate and genetically engineer fetuses in labs.

Clips being shared on Twitter and Facebook show a hyper-realistic digital animation of fetuses being incubated in dozens of egg-shaped mechanical pods. Lab workers in full protective gear can be seen walking through the facility.

“Artificial wombs finally launched. I don’t know what to say about this,” wrote one Twitter user who shared a clip from the concept video that was viewed more than 20,000 times.

In the video, a voiceover says: “Introducing EctoLife, the world’s first artificial womb facility.” It continues: “The facility features 75 highly-equipped labs. Each state-of-the-art lab can accommodate up to 400 growth pods or artificial wombs. Every pod is designed to replicate the exact conditions that exist inside the mother’s uterus.”

Clips from the video were shared in both English and Spanish on Facebook. One post in Spanish described an image from the video as showing “a Baby Farm project to make way for 30,000 new humans a year.”

Other posts claimed both China and Germany were piloting the project.

However, there’s no truth to the claims. The video simply shows a rendering of what possible technology could look like in the future.

The concept for EctoLife was created and published this month by Hashem Al-Ghaili, who describes himself on his website as a Berlin-based producer, filmmaker and biotechnologist.

Al-Ghaili confirmed in an email statement that the video does not show a real company, and was taken out of context by users who shared it.

“EctoLife is NOT a real facility and there is no work being done to create the prototype as of now,” Al-Ghaili wrote. “The video is intended to showcase how far science and reproductive technology have progressed and initiate the discussion around such technology.”

A press release for his EctoLife simulation states that the project is a concept. A bio for Al-Ghaili also clarifies that he “uses his knowledge and passion for science to educate the public through social media and video content.”

