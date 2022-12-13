‘Human Meat Project’ is not promoting cannibalism, it’s conceptual art

CLAIM: An organization is seeking online donations of human bodies as a way to end world hunger.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The website for the Human Meat Project states in its terms and conditions that it is a conceptual art piece meant to “give an understanding of the importance of accepting any services’ policy and agreements.” Organizers of the project didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

THE FACTS: In a widely viewed video on social media, a woman describes with increasing horror a website that seems to promote cannibalism as a way to address some of the world’s most intractable ills.

“I thought this was a joke until I started digging some more and realized this is real,” she says over ominous music as screenshots from the website run in the background.

The two-and-a-half minute clip has garnered more than 365,000 likes and comments on Tik Tok alone, with many echoing the user’s horror and anger. The woman did not respond to requests for comment.

The Human Meat Project purports to seek donations of human bodies that would then be turned into meat for human consumption. But the site’s “Terms and Conditions of Use” spells out that it’s “purely a conceptual art project and will not be acted out in real life.”

Conceptual art puts greater emphasis on the concepts presented by an artist rather than their appearance or execution, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Still, the joke appears to have been lost on many not reading the fine print, which is buried in a link at the very bottom of the site.

“Unbelievably disgusting and evil,” wrote a Facebook user who shared a link to the website.

“What the hell has this world coming to,” wrote another Facebook user who posted screenshots from the website. “This is so messed up.”

The site goes to elaborate lengths to describe its supposed donation and “harvesting” process, including an online registration form with more than twenty questions delving into applicants’ personal and medical histories. There’s even stylized YouTube videos and other promotional materials for the effort.

“One body can feed up to 40 people,” the website says. “Together we could end world starvation, overpopulation and climate change.”

Organizers didn’t respond to messages seeking comment this week, but information on the site says its goal is to underscore the importance of reading the fine print online.

“Our project’s aim is to address the Rights of User in every digital application(s) and digital platform(s) which is being subjected to the digital service terms and agreement policy,” the terms and conditions section reads. “The Human Meat Project is a conceptual art project which encourages the public to read the policy and shows how company services’ limit our rights in the services they provide.”

