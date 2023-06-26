Fabricated image shows made-up Atlantic headline about a Pride parade

CLAIM: A headline published by The Atlantic reads, “At this weekend’s Pride parade a man exposed his genitals to my 6 year old. She was horrified. Am I raising a bigot?”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The screenshot sharing the headline was fabricated. A spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed to The Associated Press that the magazine never published an article with that headline.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing the purported screenshot, suggesting the magazine’s website published the headline amid Pride month.

“At this weekend’s Pride parade a man exposed his genitals to my 6 year old. She was horrified. Am I raising a bigot?” the headline in the image reads.

The screenshot, shared widely on Twitter Monday, features an image of a 2022 Pride parade in Indianapolis but includes no byline or publication date.

Searches on the magazine’s website show no record of The Atlantic publishing such an article and a spokesperson for the publication confirmed that the supposed screenshot was doctored.

“This image is crudely fabricated; it is not a screenshot of an actual Atlantic article. We have published no such thing,” Anna Bross said in an email. “We have reported this image as fake and as a trademark infringement.”

Bross emphasized that searching the outlet’s website is an easy way to verify if the magazine has published a certain article.

The AP has previously debunked several headlines falsely attributed to the Atlantic.

___

