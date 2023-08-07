FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
AP Fact Check

Video of Biden on MSNBC was altered to make it appear like he struggled to speak for a full minute

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Social media users are sharing an altered clip from Biden's interview on MSNBC. The footage of a 20-minute interview has been edited down to only show moments where Biden briefly faltered in his speech.

By KARENA PHAN
 
CLAIM: Video shows President Joe Biden struggling to speak for a whole minute as he stumbles over his words in an interview with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered video. Footage of a 20-minute interview with Biden on the network in June has been edited down to only show moments where Biden briefly faltered in his speech.

THE FACTS: Biden gave a rare televised interview to MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” last June, where he discussed topics including the Supreme Court and his reelection campaign. But over a month later, social media users are sharing an altered clip from the appearance that makes it appear that the president spoke incoherently for more than a minute.

The clip, circulating on Instagram, shows Wallace introducing Biden, and the president then appears to fumble in his response, failing to complete his thoughts and a full sentence.

“I just find it. I don’t know how to express it,” Biden says, before various clips of him stuttering on words such as “I” and “and,” interspersed by footage of Wallace nodding.

One Instagram post first published in July has since received more than 10,000 likes and is still circulating on the platform this week.

However, the video is not an accurate depiction of the interview. The full interview, which can be seen on MSNBC’s YouTube channel, doesn’t show Biden struggling to speak for a minute straight.

The video takes sections of the far longer interview where Biden — who has been fighting a stutter since childhood — trips over or repeats a word, and strings these moments into one short clip.

MSNBC did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.
___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.