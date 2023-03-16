Fake audio falsely claims to reveal private Biden comments

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2023. Social media users have falsely claimed in recent days that a fake audio clip featured Biden talking privately about the banking system. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CLAIM: An audio clip features President Joe Biden speaking in private about the recent turmoil in the banking system.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The audio is not authentic. It has glaring signs of manipulation, including speech patterns that are not normal. Experts say it was likely created using an artificial voice generator.

THE FACTS: In the days following President Joe Biden’s Monday remarks about the government’s response to recent bank failures, an audio clip purporting to feature Biden speaking privately about his dire assessment of the state of the banking system spread widely online.

The audio circulated as part of a video clip, which displays a moving vintage tape recorder while the voice speaks. Static can be heard in the background while the voice makes comments like, “All the money is gone” and “a collapse is imminent.” The voice also suggests using the “full force of the media” to calm the public, and utters nonsensical strings of words at several points. Prior to the audio segment, the video features a man speculating that the audio is of Biden talking in private before his press conference. The man also says in the video that he doesn’t know if the audio is authentic.

The video spread on various social media platforms. One TikTok user wrote, “Biden talking about all banks collapsing??”

But the audio is a glaring fake, experts who analyzed the content told The Associated Press.

The pitch of the voice in the audio is unnaturally low and doesn’t resemble a real human voice, said Hafiz Malik, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Michigan, Dearborn, who focuses on multimedia forensics and deep fake detection. The audio also lacks the background noise that would be captured in an authentic recording and the voice’s speech pattern is unnatural, he said.

The audio was most likely produced through a low-grade deep fake generation tool or some other manipulation, Malik said.

“It is not matching with like a natural produced audio at all,” he said.

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who focuses on digital forensics and misinformation, speculated the audio was created using a voice cloning tool like ElevenLabs’ voice synthesis platform, with some added background static noise.

“When separated from the recording, the background noise has a highly regular pattern that appears to be synthetic and not the result of a physically noisy system,” Farid wrote in an email to the AP. “The cadence of the speech is highly regular, consistent with synthetically-generated speech and atypical of natural speech.”

White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa wrote in an email to the AP that the audio is “inauthentic.”

The AP has previously reported on how a new generation of artificial intelligence tools, which allow anyone to quickly generate audio simulating a person’s voice with a few clicks of a button, have fueled online misinformation. Social media users have spread AI-generated audio of Hillary Clinton reading transphobic text, for instance.

Two large banks that cater to the tech industry, including Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed after a bank run, the AP reported. The Silicon Valley Bank collapse was the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. The federal government moved Sunday to guarantee all deposits at the banks.

This is part of AP's effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online.


