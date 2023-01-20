Video distorts Biden placing voting sticker on granddaughter

President Joe Biden puts an "I Voted" sticker on his granddaughter Natalie Biden after they voted during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at a polling station on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a clip of this moment that misrepresented what happened. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden puts an "I Voted" sticker on his granddaughter Natalie Biden after they voted during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections at a polling station on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a clip of this moment that misrepresented what happened. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)

CLAIM: A video clip shows President Joe Biden inappropriately touching and kissing a young woman with curly hair and a black shirt.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This clip is edited to remove context, distorting what really happened when Biden accompanied his granddaughter, Natalie Biden, for her first time voting. News footage shows that he placed a voting sticker on her upper chest, with her instruction, then kissed her on the cheek.

THE FACTS: A video segment circulating widely online this week has been edited to remove all context to make it appear the president inappropriately kissed a young woman in public and touched her breast.

Twitter posts that amassed millions of views posted the clip with background music about women’s breasts. Users commented that Biden was “creepy” or a pedophile.

However, more comprehensive footage of the same moment reveals a totally different picture with no inappropriate contact.

A reverse-image search of frames from the clip showed it originated from October 2022 footage of Biden accompanying his 18-year-old granddaughter to vote for her first time.

According to footage and images from The Associated Press and other outlets, Biden and his granddaughter checked in at a polling station in Wilmington, Delaware. After casting their ballots, Natalie Biden placed a voting sticker on the president’s chest and patted it down with her hand. In return, the president prepared another sticker and asked his granddaughter, “Which side do you want it on?”

Natalie Biden said, “this side,” gesturing to her chest. Her grandfather placed the sticker in the location she had indicated. Then he and his granddaughter both leaned in, and he kissed her on the cheek.

Footage of Natalie Biden after the exchange shows that her sticker was placed high on her chest, near her neckline.

